Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Australia - Adelaide Awards; The Arts Theatre Leads Favorite Theatre!

The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Australia - Adelaide Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Australia - Adelaide Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Dee Farnell
- PRIMETIME
- Adelaide Festival Centre
30%
Sarah-Louise Young
- AN EVENING WITHOUT KATE BUSH
- The Garden of Unearthly Delights
27%
Joanne Hartstone
- THE SMART GIRL’S GUIDE TO BREAKING UP
- Adelaide Cabaret Festival - The Space Theatre
16%
Carolyn Lam
- VIVALDI’S FOUR SEASONS CANDLELIGHT CONCERT
- The Capri Theatre
14%
Marc Clement
- A STRETCH OF THE IMAGINATION
- Holden Street Theatres
13%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Sarah Williams
- BILLY ELLIOT
- Northern Light Theatre Company
37%
Vanessa Redmond
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- G & S Society
20%
Linda Williams
- COME FROM AWAY
- Therry Theatre
20%
Jethro Pidd & Inkie Elliott-Potter
- THE PENELOPIAD
- The Little Theatre
16%
Erin Fowler
- THE SMART GIRL’S GUIDE TO BREAKING UP
- Adelaide Cabaret Festival - The Space Theatre
7%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Anne Humphries
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Northern Light Theatre Company
31%
Gillian Cordell, Emily Currie, Matthew Chapman
- THE WATSONS
- The Little Theatre
17%
Ailsa Paterson
- THE DICTIONARY OF LOST WORDS
- State Theatre Company South Australia and Sydney Theatre Company
13%
Kate Wooding
- I STILL HAVE NO FRIENDS
- The Mercury CX
13%
Jessie Chugg
- MOSQUITOES
- Little Theatre
9%
Shelley Hampton, Emily Dalziel
- THE 39 STEPS
- The Little Theatre
7%
Zoe Hourigan
- I STILL HAVE NO FRIENDS
- The Mercury CX
6%
Lilian Johns
- THE GLASS MENAGERIE
- The Little Theatre
4%Best Direction Of A Musical
Kristian Latella
- TWISTED
- Marie Clark Musical Theatre
24%
David Sinclair
- COME FROM AWAY
- The Arts Theatre
23%
Gordon Coombs
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Northern Light Theatre Company
18%
Adam Goodburn
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- The Gilbert & Sullivan Society of SA
17%
Mitchell Butel
- KIMBERLY AKIMBO
- State Theatre Company and Melbourne Theatre Company in association with Wagnan Productions Sarah Rohrsheim
13%
Erin Fowler
- THE SMART GIRL’S GUIDE TO BREAKING UP
- Adelaide Cabaret Festival - The Space Theatre
4%Best Direction Of A Play
Matthew Chapman
- THE WATSONS
- The Little Theatre
19%
Odd Sockz Theatre
- I STILL HAVE NO FRIENDS
- Mercury Cinema
17%
David Sinclair
- THE OTHER PLACE
- Adelaide Repertory Theatre
10%
Jessica Arthur
- THE DICTIONARY OF LOST WORDS
- State Theatre Company South Australia and Sydney Theatre Company
10%
Jessie Chugg
- MARY'S EIGHTEENTH
- Holden Street Theatres
9%
Nick fagan
- HANGMEN
- Red Phoenix
8%
Bella Wheatland
- MOSQUITOES
- The Little Theatre
7%
Mark Wickett
- THE 39 STEPS
- The Little Theatre
6%
Shannon Rush
- HOUSEWORK
- State Theatre Company South Australia
6%
Eryn Kralj
- WUTHERING HEIGHTS
- The Little Theatre
4%
Dave simms
- ARRIVALS AND DEPARTURES
- Blue Sky Theatre
3%Best Ensemble BILLY ELLIOT
- Northern Light Theatre Company
21%COME FROM AWAY
- Therry Theatre
18%THE WATSONS
- University of Adelaide Theatre Guild
12%THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Northern Light Theatre Company
8%I STILL HAVE NO FRIENDS
- Mercury Cinema
7%HANGMEN
- Red Phoenix
6%KIMBERLY AKIMBO
- State Theatre Company and Melbourne Theatre Company in association with Wagnan Productions Sarah Rohrsheim
5%THE PENELOPIAD
- The Little Theatre
5%MOSQUITOES
- The Little Theatre
4%MARYS EIGHTEENTH
- Holden Street Theatres
4%THE 39 STEPS
- The Little Theatre
4%AND THEN THERE WERE NONE
- Her Majesty's Theatre
2%ARRIVALS AND DEPARTURES
- Blue Sky Theatre
2%THE OTHER PLACE
- Adelaide Repertory
1%THE SMART GIRL’S GUIDE TO BREAKING UP
- Adelaide Cabaret Festival - The Space Theatre
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Tom Lloyd
- BILLY ELLIOT
- Northern Light Theatre Company
29%
Mark Oakley
- COME FROM AWAY
- Therry Theatre
23%
Zack Brittan
- THE GLASS MENAGERIE
- Theatre Guild Student Society
12%
Richard Parkhill
- HANGMEN
- Red Phoenix
9%
Josh Manoa
- MARY'S EIGHTEENTH
- Holden Street Theatres
8%
Ella Anderson
- MOSQUITOES
- Theatre Guild Student Society
8%
Richard Parkhill
- A STRETCH OF THE IMAGINATION
- Holden Street Theatres
6%
Nigel Levings
- JACK MAGGS
- State Theatre Company South Australia
5%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Liam Phillips
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- G&S society
29%
Peter Johns
- COME FROM AWAY
- Therry Theatre
27%
Matthew Rumley
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Northern Light Theatre Company
18%
Kristin Stefanoff
- THE PENELOPIAD
- The Little Theatre
16%
Jessica Bigg
- THE SMART GIRL’S GUIDE TO BREAKING UP
- Adelaide Cabaret Festival - The Space Theatre
9%Best Musical BONNIE AND CLYDE
- The Arts Theatre
24%COME FROM AWAY
- The Arts Theatre
23%BILLY ELLIOT
- Northern Light Theatre Company
18%THE GUY WHO DIDN’T LIKE MUSICALS
- Goodwood Theatre
15%KIMBERLY AKIMBO
- State Theatre Company and Melbourne Theatre Company in association with Wagnan Productions Sarah Rohrsheim
11%THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Northern Light Theatre Company
10%Best New Play Or Musical TWISTED
- Marie Clark Musical Theatre
47%DEAR SON
- State Theatre Company South Australia and Queensland Theatre
17%MARY’S EIGHTEENTH
- Holden Street Theatre
16%THE ENCHANTED P*NIS
- Eliza Hall Prospect
13%CHICKEN
- The Courtyard of Curiosities
7%Best Performer In A Musical
Ava-Rose Askew
- BONNIE AND CLYDE
- The Arts Theatre
27%
Aidan Salmon
- BILLY ELLIOT
- Northern Light Theatre Company
16%
Sarah Hamilton
- BILLY ELLIOT
- Northern Light Theatre Company
12%
Dee Farnell
- COME FROM AWAY
- The Arts Theatre
7%
Sam Mannix
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Northern Light Theatre Company
7%
Casey Donovan
- KIMBERLY AKIMBO
- State Theatre Company and Melbourne Theatre Company in association with Wagnan Productions Sarah Rohrsheim
7%
Andrew Crispe
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Northern Light Theatre Company
7%
David Gauci
- COME FROM AWAY
- Therry Theatre
6%
Marina Prior
- KIMBERLY AKIMBO
- State Theatre Company and Melbourne Theatre Company in association with Wagnan Productions Sarah Rohrsheim
5%
Lisa Simonetti
- COME FROM AWAY
- The Arts Theatre
3%
Christie Whelan Browne
- KIMBERLY AKIMBO
- State Theatre Company and Melbourne Theatre Company in association with Wagnan Productions Sarah Rohrsheim
2%
Nathan O'Keefe
- KIMBERLY AKIMBO
- State Theatre Company and Melbourne Theatre Company in association with Wagnan Productions Sarah Rohrsheim
1%Best Performer In A Play
Robyn Brooks
- THE OTHER PLACE
- Adelaide Repertory Theatre
18%
Kate Wooding
- MARY'S EIGHTEENTH
- The Little Theatre
17%
Thomas Midena
- THE 39 STEPS
- The Little Theatre
11%
Zoe Russell-Von Bujdoss
- WUTHERING HEIGHTS
- The Little Theatre
10%
Brant Eustice
- WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?
- Holden Street Theatres
8%
Airlie Windle
- MOSQUITOES
- The Little Theatre
8%
Nick fagan
- ARRIVALS AND DEPARTURES
- Blue Sky Theatre
7%
Emily currie
- ARRIVALS AND DEPARTURES
- Blue Sky Theatre
5%
Brant Eustice
- HANGMEN
- Red Phoenix
4%
Eva O’Connor
- CHICKEN
- The Courtyard of Curiosities
4%
Atticus Chave
- MOSQUITOES
- The Little Theatre
4%
Lyn Wilson
- THE DEEP BLUE SEA
- Independent theatre
2%Best Play THE WATSONS
- The Little Theatre
18%AND THEN THERE WERE NONE
- Her Majesty's Theatre
13%THE DICTIONARY OF LOST WORDS
- State Theatre Company South Australia and Sydney Theatre Company
12%I STILL HAVE NO FRIENDS
- Mercury Cinema
10%HANGMEN
- Red Phoenix Theatre
10%MOSQUITOES
- Theatre Guild Student Society
8%THE 39 STEPS
- The Little Theatre
7%THE OTHER PLACE
- The Adelaide Rep
7%MARY'S EIGHTEENTH
- Holden Street Theatres
6%ARRIVALS AND DEPARTURES
- Blue Sky Theatre
3%HOUSEWORK
- State Theatre Company South Australia
3%THE DEEP BLUE SEA
- Independent theatre
1%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Gordon Coombs
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Northern Light Theatre Company
24%
Adam Goodburn
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- G&S Society
17%
Don Oswald
- COME FROM AWAY
- Therry Theatre
12%
Oona Stephen
- I STILL HAVE NO FRIENDS
- The Mercury CX
11%
Shannon Norfolk
- THE PENELOPIAD
- The Little Theatre
10%
Jessie Chugg
- MARY'S EIGHTEENTH
- Holden Street Theatres
8%
Ailsa Paterson
- JACK MAGGS
- State Theatre Company South Australia
7%
Tahneisha Mottishaw
- MOSQUITOES
- The Little Theatre
7%
Leah Klemm
- THE ACTRESS
- The Arts Theatre
4%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Angela Short
- THE 39 STEPS
- The Little Theatre
22%
Kristin Stefanoff
- THE PENELOPIAD
- The Little Theatre
20%
Will Everest
- MARY'S EIGHTEENTH
- Holden Street Theatres
16%
Zoe Hourigan
- I STILL HAVE NO FRIENDS
- The Mercury CX
16%
Andrew Howard
- JACK MAGGS
- State Theatre Company South Australia
10%
Max Lyandvert
- THE DICTIONARY OF LOST WORDS
- State Theatre Company South Australia and Sydney Theatre Company
9%
Conille Solomon
- MOSQUITOES
- Little Theatre
6%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Noah Magourilos
- BILLY ELLIOT
- Northern Light Theatre Company
22%
Tegan Gully-Crispe
- TWISTED
- Marie Clark Musical Theatre
21%
Darcy Wain
- KIMBERLY AKIMBO
- State Theatre Company and Melbourne Theatre Company in association with Wagnan Productions Sarah Rohrsheim
16%
Brady Lloyd
- COME FROM AWAY
- Therry Theatre
14%
Kate Anolak
- COME FROM AWAY
- Therry Theatre
12%
Trevor Anderson
- COME FROM AWAY
- The Arts Theatre
6%
Eloise Quinn-Valentine
- COME FROM AWAY
- The Arts Theatre
5%
Stephen Tongun
- COME FROM AWAY
- The Arts Theatre
3%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Tegan Gully-Crispe
- THE OTHER PLACE
- Adelaide Repertory Theatre Company
23%
Eva Wilde
- MARY'S EIGHTEENTH
- Holden Street Theatres
15%
Lindy leCornu
- THE WATSONS
- The Little Theatre
14%
Maxwell Whigham
- THE WATSONS
- The Little Theatre
11%
Finty McBain
- HANGMEN
- Red Phoenix
10%
Lily Watkins
- MOSQUITOES
- The Little Theatre
9%
Frederick Pincombe
- THE PENELOPIAD
- The Little Theatre
6%
Henry Chipperfield
- MOSQUITOES
- Little Theatre
6%
Josh coldwell
- HANGMEN
- Red Phoenix
4%
Ashi Mashoof
- MOSQUITOES
- Little Theatre
2%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- G & S Society
51%MARY’S EIGHTEENTH
- Holden Street Theatre
24%I STILL HAVE NO FRIENDS
- Mercury Cinema
24%Favorite Local Theatre
The Arts Theatre
24%
Northern Light Theatre Company
21%
The Little Theatre
20%
Goodwood Theatre and Studios
15%
Holden Street Theatres
13%
Therry Theatre
3%
The Mill
3%
Marion Domain
2%