Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Australia - Adelaide Awards; The Arts Theatre Leads Favorite Theatre!

The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Australia - Adelaide Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Australia - Adelaide Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Dee Farnell - PRIMETIME - Adelaide Festival Centre 30%

AN EVENING WITHOUT KATE BUSH

27%

Sarah-Louise Young -- The Garden of Unearthly Delights

THE SMART GIRL’S GUIDE TO BREAKING UP

16%

Joanne Hartstone -- Adelaide Cabaret Festival - The Space Theatre

VIVALDI’S FOUR SEASONS CANDLELIGHT CONCERT

14%

Carolyn Lam -- The Capri Theatre

A STRETCH OF THE IMAGINATION

13%

Marc Clement -- Holden Street Theatres

BILLY ELLIOT

37%

Sarah Williams -- Northern Light Theatre Company

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

20%

Vanessa Redmond -- G & S Society

COME FROM AWAY

20%

Linda Williams -- Therry Theatre

THE PENELOPIAD

16%

Jethro Pidd & Inkie Elliott-Potter -- The Little Theatre

THE SMART GIRL’S GUIDE TO BREAKING UP

7%

Erin Fowler -- Adelaide Cabaret Festival - The Space Theatre

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

31%

Anne Humphries -- Northern Light Theatre Company

THE WATSONS

17%

Gillian Cordell, Emily Currie, Matthew Chapman -- The Little Theatre

THE DICTIONARY OF LOST WORDS

13%

Ailsa Paterson -- State Theatre Company South Australia and Sydney Theatre Company

I STILL HAVE NO FRIENDS

13%

Kate Wooding -- The Mercury CX

MOSQUITOES

9%

Jessie Chugg -- Little Theatre

THE 39 STEPS

7%

Shelley Hampton, Emily Dalziel -- The Little Theatre

I STILL HAVE NO FRIENDS

6%

Zoe Hourigan -- The Mercury CX

THE GLASS MENAGERIE

4%

Lilian Johns -- The Little Theatre

TWISTED

24%

Kristian Latella -- Marie Clark Musical Theatre

COME FROM AWAY

23%

David Sinclair -- The Arts Theatre

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

18%

Gordon Coombs -- Northern Light Theatre Company

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

17%

Adam Goodburn -- The Gilbert & Sullivan Society of SA

KIMBERLY AKIMBO

13%

Mitchell Butel -- State Theatre Company and Melbourne Theatre Company in association with Wagnan Productions Sarah Rohrsheim

THE SMART GIRL’S GUIDE TO BREAKING UP

4%

Erin Fowler -- Adelaide Cabaret Festival - The Space Theatre

THE WATSONS

19%

Matthew Chapman -- The Little Theatre

I STILL HAVE NO FRIENDS

17%

Odd Sockz Theatre -- Mercury Cinema

THE OTHER PLACE

10%

David Sinclair -- Adelaide Repertory Theatre

THE DICTIONARY OF LOST WORDS

10%

Jessica Arthur -- State Theatre Company South Australia and Sydney Theatre Company

MARY'S EIGHTEENTH

9%

Jessie Chugg -- Holden Street Theatres

HANGMEN

8%

Nick fagan -- Red Phoenix

MOSQUITOES

7%

Bella Wheatland -- The Little Theatre

THE 39 STEPS

6%

Mark Wickett -- The Little Theatre

HOUSEWORK

6%

Shannon Rush -- State Theatre Company South Australia

WUTHERING HEIGHTS

4%

Eryn Kralj -- The Little Theatre

ARRIVALS AND DEPARTURES

3%

Dave simms -- Blue Sky Theatre

BILLY ELLIOT

21%

- Northern Light Theatre Company

COME FROM AWAY

18%

- Therry Theatre

THE WATSONS

12%

- University of Adelaide Theatre Guild

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

8%

- Northern Light Theatre Company

I STILL HAVE NO FRIENDS

7%

- Mercury Cinema

HANGMEN

6%

- Red Phoenix

KIMBERLY AKIMBO

5%

- State Theatre Company and Melbourne Theatre Company in association with Wagnan Productions Sarah Rohrsheim

THE PENELOPIAD

5%

- The Little Theatre

MOSQUITOES

4%

- The Little Theatre

MARYS EIGHTEENTH

4%

- Holden Street Theatres

THE 39 STEPS

4%

- The Little Theatre

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE

2%

- Her Majesty's Theatre

ARRIVALS AND DEPARTURES

2%

- Blue Sky Theatre

THE OTHER PLACE

1%

- Adelaide Repertory

THE SMART GIRL’S GUIDE TO BREAKING UP

1%

- Adelaide Cabaret Festival - The Space Theatre

BILLY ELLIOT

29%

Tom Lloyd -- Northern Light Theatre Company

COME FROM AWAY

23%

Mark Oakley -- Therry Theatre

THE GLASS MENAGERIE

12%

Zack Brittan -- Theatre Guild Student Society

HANGMEN

9%

Richard Parkhill -- Red Phoenix

MARY'S EIGHTEENTH

8%

Josh Manoa -- Holden Street Theatres

MOSQUITOES

8%

Ella Anderson -- Theatre Guild Student Society

A STRETCH OF THE IMAGINATION

6%

Richard Parkhill -- Holden Street Theatres

JACK MAGGS

5%

Nigel Levings -- State Theatre Company South Australia

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

29%

Liam Phillips -- G&S society

COME FROM AWAY

27%

Peter Johns -- Therry Theatre

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

18%

Matthew Rumley -- Northern Light Theatre Company

THE PENELOPIAD

16%

Kristin Stefanoff -- The Little Theatre

THE SMART GIRL’S GUIDE TO BREAKING UP

9%

Jessica Bigg -- Adelaide Cabaret Festival - The Space Theatre

BONNIE AND CLYDE

24%

- The Arts Theatre

COME FROM AWAY

23%

- The Arts Theatre

BILLY ELLIOT

18%

- Northern Light Theatre Company

THE GUY WHO DIDN’T LIKE MUSICALS

15%

- Goodwood Theatre

KIMBERLY AKIMBO

11%

- State Theatre Company and Melbourne Theatre Company in association with Wagnan Productions Sarah Rohrsheim

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

10%

- Northern Light Theatre Company

TWISTED

47%

- Marie Clark Musical Theatre

DEAR SON

17%

- State Theatre Company South Australia and Queensland Theatre

MARY’S EIGHTEENTH

16%

- Holden Street Theatre

THE ENCHANTED P*NIS

13%

- Eliza Hall Prospect

CHICKEN

7%

- The Courtyard of Curiosities

BONNIE AND CLYDE

27%

Ava-Rose Askew -- The Arts Theatre

BILLY ELLIOT

16%

Aidan Salmon -- Northern Light Theatre Company

BILLY ELLIOT

12%

Sarah Hamilton -- Northern Light Theatre Company

COME FROM AWAY

7%

Dee Farnell -- The Arts Theatre

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

7%

Sam Mannix -- Northern Light Theatre Company

KIMBERLY AKIMBO

7%

Casey Donovan -- State Theatre Company and Melbourne Theatre Company in association with Wagnan Productions Sarah Rohrsheim

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

7%

Andrew Crispe -- Northern Light Theatre Company

COME FROM AWAY

6%

David Gauci -- Therry Theatre

KIMBERLY AKIMBO

5%

Marina Prior -- State Theatre Company and Melbourne Theatre Company in association with Wagnan Productions Sarah Rohrsheim

COME FROM AWAY

3%

Lisa Simonetti -- The Arts Theatre

KIMBERLY AKIMBO

2%

Christie Whelan Browne -- State Theatre Company and Melbourne Theatre Company in association with Wagnan Productions Sarah Rohrsheim

KIMBERLY AKIMBO

1%

Nathan O'Keefe -- State Theatre Company and Melbourne Theatre Company in association with Wagnan Productions Sarah Rohrsheim

THE OTHER PLACE

18%

Robyn Brooks -- Adelaide Repertory Theatre

MARY'S EIGHTEENTH

17%

Kate Wooding -- The Little Theatre

THE 39 STEPS

11%

Thomas Midena -- The Little Theatre

WUTHERING HEIGHTS

10%

Zoe Russell-Von Bujdoss -- The Little Theatre

WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?

8%

Brant Eustice -- Holden Street Theatres

MOSQUITOES

8%

Airlie Windle -- The Little Theatre

ARRIVALS AND DEPARTURES

7%

Nick fagan -- Blue Sky Theatre

ARRIVALS AND DEPARTURES

5%

Emily currie -- Blue Sky Theatre

HANGMEN

4%

Brant Eustice -- Red Phoenix

CHICKEN

4%

Eva O’Connor -- The Courtyard of Curiosities

MOSQUITOES

4%

Atticus Chave -- The Little Theatre

THE DEEP BLUE SEA

2%

Lyn Wilson -- Independent theatre

THE WATSONS

18%

- The Little Theatre

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE

13%

- Her Majesty's Theatre

THE DICTIONARY OF LOST WORDS

12%

- State Theatre Company South Australia and Sydney Theatre Company

I STILL HAVE NO FRIENDS

10%

- Mercury Cinema

HANGMEN

10%

- Red Phoenix Theatre

MOSQUITOES

8%

- Theatre Guild Student Society

THE 39 STEPS

7%

- The Little Theatre

THE OTHER PLACE

7%

- The Adelaide Rep

MARY'S EIGHTEENTH

6%

- Holden Street Theatres

ARRIVALS AND DEPARTURES

3%

- Blue Sky Theatre

HOUSEWORK

3%

- State Theatre Company South Australia

THE DEEP BLUE SEA

1%

- Independent theatre

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

24%

Gordon Coombs -- Northern Light Theatre Company

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

17%

Adam Goodburn -- G&S Society

COME FROM AWAY

12%

Don Oswald -- Therry Theatre

I STILL HAVE NO FRIENDS

11%

Oona Stephen -- The Mercury CX

THE PENELOPIAD

10%

Shannon Norfolk -- The Little Theatre

MARY'S EIGHTEENTH

8%

Jessie Chugg -- Holden Street Theatres

JACK MAGGS

7%

Ailsa Paterson -- State Theatre Company South Australia

MOSQUITOES

7%

Tahneisha Mottishaw -- The Little Theatre

THE ACTRESS

4%

Leah Klemm -- The Arts Theatre

THE 39 STEPS

22%

Angela Short -- The Little Theatre

THE PENELOPIAD

20%

Kristin Stefanoff -- The Little Theatre

MARY'S EIGHTEENTH

16%

Will Everest -- Holden Street Theatres

I STILL HAVE NO FRIENDS

16%

Zoe Hourigan -- The Mercury CX

JACK MAGGS

10%

Andrew Howard -- State Theatre Company South Australia

THE DICTIONARY OF LOST WORDS

9%

Max Lyandvert -- State Theatre Company South Australia and Sydney Theatre Company

MOSQUITOES

6%

Conille Solomon -- Little Theatre

BILLY ELLIOT

22%

Noah Magourilos -- Northern Light Theatre Company

TWISTED

21%

Tegan Gully-Crispe -- Marie Clark Musical Theatre

KIMBERLY AKIMBO

16%

Darcy Wain -- State Theatre Company and Melbourne Theatre Company in association with Wagnan Productions Sarah Rohrsheim

COME FROM AWAY

14%

Brady Lloyd -- Therry Theatre

COME FROM AWAY

12%

Kate Anolak -- Therry Theatre

COME FROM AWAY

6%

Trevor Anderson -- The Arts Theatre

COME FROM AWAY

5%

Eloise Quinn-Valentine -- The Arts Theatre

COME FROM AWAY

3%

Stephen Tongun -- The Arts Theatre

THE OTHER PLACE

23%

Tegan Gully-Crispe -- Adelaide Repertory Theatre Company

MARY'S EIGHTEENTH

15%

Eva Wilde -- Holden Street Theatres

THE WATSONS

14%

Lindy leCornu -- The Little Theatre

THE WATSONS

11%

Maxwell Whigham -- The Little Theatre

HANGMEN

10%

Finty McBain -- Red Phoenix

MOSQUITOES

9%

Lily Watkins -- The Little Theatre

THE PENELOPIAD

6%

Frederick Pincombe -- The Little Theatre

MOSQUITOES

6%

Henry Chipperfield -- Little Theatre

HANGMEN

4%

Josh coldwell -- Red Phoenix

MOSQUITOES

2%

Ashi Mashoof -- Little Theatre

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

51%

- G & S Society

MARY’S EIGHTEENTH

24%

- Holden Street Theatre

I STILL HAVE NO FRIENDS

24%

- Mercury Cinema

24%

The Arts Theatre

21%

Northern Light Theatre Company

20%

The Little Theatre

15%

Goodwood Theatre and Studios

13%

Holden Street Theatres

3%

Therry Theatre

3%

The Mill

2%

Marion Domain

