Catherine Cohen Will Embark on Australian Tour in November

Cohen will play Melbourne on 9 November and Sydney on 13 November.

By: Aug. 14, 2023

Catherine Cohen Will Embark on Australian Tour in November

Catherine Cohen presents her new show Come For Me for the first time in Australia.  The critically acclaimed comedian, author, and actor’s show will play Melbourne on 9 November and Sydney on 13 November.

Following her critically acclaimed Netflix special The Twist...? She's Gorgeous, New York sensation and Edinburgh Comedy Award winner Catherine Cohen makes her heralded return to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in August following her successful debut UK tour with her show Come For Me. 

Cohen's charismatic persona shines through once more in Come For Me, an openly glamorous, decidedly horny musical exploration of what it means to enter your thirties as a woman online, in love, and inspired to romanticize the prospect of freezing your eggs.  The show has been praised by The Guardian as “outrageously sharp and funny”.  The List applauded Cohen’s songwriting, as it “continues to be rich in gags and memorable melodies while also growing in sophistication and complexity”.  The New York Times says the show is “unrelenting” and “like being swept up by a tornado, or maybe watching ‘Fast & Furious: The Vaudeville Years’”.

Cohen invites her audiences to “emotionally prepare for sexy stand-up and songs about finding your purpose, filling the void, and sending nothing but love and light to anyone who isn’t addicted to your person”.

Tour Dates

Melbourne Athenaeum Theatre Two Thursday 9 November 

Sydney Factory Theatre Monday 13 November 

Tickets go on sale Monday 14 August at 9am.




