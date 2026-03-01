CONSPIRACY FACTS - AUSTRALIA DOESN'T EXIST to Make South Australian Premiere at Adelaide Fringe

🎭 NEW! Adelaide Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Adelaide & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Conspiracy Facts - Australia Doesn't Exist will make its South Australian premiere at Adelaide Fringe, with performances at The Richmond - Rundle Mall.

In this hilariously satirical lecture, the good Professor exposes shocking so-called “conspiracy theories” highlighting their absolute truths. Blending sharp comedy, theatrical bravado, and academic nonsense, this educational production playfully exposes how misinformation takes hold.

This award winning show will have audiences laughing as you learn, coming out the other end both delighted and more equipped against the current misinformation-age of the internet.

Performances are at The Richmond - Rundle Mall on Friday, March 6; Saturday, March 7; Sunday, March 8; Friday, March 13; Saturday, March 14; and Sunday, March 15.