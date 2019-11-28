Book Now For CHRISTMAS DREAMING With Emma Horwood and Steve Peterka

Article Pixel Nov. 28, 2019  
Book Now For CHRISTMAS DREAMING With Emma Horwood and Steve Peterka

Join acclaimed harpist and soprano Emma Horwood and Adelaide Symphony
Orchestra principal percussionist Steve Peterka for an concert of stunning music for the festive season.

Music will span the ages from medieval plainsong to Spanish Renaissance
villancicos, innovative new arrangements of carols including Silent Night ,What Child is This and Ding Dong Merrily on High, and contemporary pieces including the Christmas version of Leonard Cohen's Hallelujah and Joni Mitchell's River (It's Comin' on Christmas).

Don't miss this dynamic husband-and-wife duo, back by popular demand, as they create a unique and mesmerising soundscape with pedal harp, voice, and a host of celestial percussion instruments including tubular bells, crotales, sistrum, triangles, cymbals, cajon, and drums.

Christmas Dreaming
with
Emma Horwood and Steve Peterka
Monday December 16th, 6:30pm
and

Saturday December 21st, 8pm
at
St Mary's Catholic Church, 179 Stanley St. Nth Adelaide

Tickets: $28 adult/$22 concession
Bookings: www.trybooking.com/BGXLX


*If you cannot make these concerts Emma and Steve are also performing for a house concert on Sunday December 22nd, 3pm, in Wayville. Ticket enquiries to: wayvilleconcertlist@gmail.com



Related Articles View More Australia - Adelaide Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Shortlist Announced For The 2019 Regional BroadwayWorld Norwegian Awards; Voting Now Open!
  • Final Week To Submit Nominations For The 2019 BroadwayWorld Norway Awards, Presented by TodayTix!
  • Two Weeks Left To Nominate For The 2019 BroadwayWorld Norway Awards, Presented by TodayTix!
  • Nominations Open For The 2019 BroadwayWorld Norway Awards, Presented by TodayTix!