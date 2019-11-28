Book Now For CHRISTMAS DREAMING With Emma Horwood and Steve Peterka

Join acclaimed harpist and soprano Emma Horwood and Adelaide Symphony

Orchestra principal percussionist Steve Peterka for an concert of stunning music for the festive season.

Music will span the ages from medieval plainsong to Spanish Renaissancevillancicos, innovative new arrangements of carols including Silent Night ,What Child is This and Ding Dong Merrily on High, and contemporary pieces including the Christmas version of Leonard Cohen 's Hallelujah and Joni Mitchell 's River (It's Comin' on Christmas).

Don't miss this dynamic husband-and-wife duo, back by popular demand, as they create a unique and mesmerising soundscape with pedal harp, voice, and a host of celestial percussion instruments including tubular bells, crotales, sistrum, triangles, cymbals, cajon, and drums.

Christmas Dreaming

with

Emma Horwood and Steve Peterka

Monday December 16th, 6:30pm

and

Saturday December 21st, 8pm

at

St Mary's Catholic Church, 179 Stanley St. Nth Adelaide

Tickets: $28 adult/$22 concession

Bookings: www.trybooking.com/BGXLX



*If you cannot make these concerts Emma and Steve are also performing for a house concert on Sunday December 22nd, 3pm, in Wayville. Ticket enquiries to: wayvilleconcertlist@gmail.com





