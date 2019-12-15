Anna Nicholson Brings 'Get Happy' to Adelaide Fringe

Blistering character studies of our self-obsessed times. Nicholson presents fierce yet fragile women in a character comedy show bursting with satire, depth, familiarity and warmth.

Meet Anna's delightful characters; a vicar with a rival, an Instagram influencer, a Yorkshire granny and a retreat-running hippy. What do they all have in common? They all want to Get Happy!

In a time where well-being is high on the agenda, and the commodification of happiness is on the rise, comes a character comedy show full of joy, optimism and hope for finding happiness in the every day.

The writing, whilst remaining consistently comic, also exposes the human condition of frailty and yearning twitching behind the front and bluster of four memorable and highly relatable characters.

Get Happy is written and performed by Anna Nicholson, (BBC writer for Crackerjack). Last year Nicholson brought her debut show Woman of the Year to the Edinburgh Fringe where it enjoyed a sold-out run. Nicholson toured this show in the UK and internationally, where she won BEST COMEDY at the Adelaide Fringe Weekly Awards.

Award-winning BBC sitcom writer James Cary (Miranda, My Family) provided creative development and script oversight for the show. Research and Development was provided by Hannah Sharkey (resident director for The Play That Goes Wrong).

Through a combination of sketch and song we meet a wide range of characters, including some of Nicholson's previous creations and some brand-new faces. This is a stand-alone show. But for those who have seen Woman of the Year, this will be something of a sequel. This is a family friendly show.

Nicholson says: 'I am so excited to be touring Get Happy. I aim to make comedy where the characters are familiar to an audience and will make them laugh their socks off. I also hope the show will cause the audience to appreciate the little things in life that can bring us happiness.'

Adelaide Fringe

Hotel Richmond

22nd Feb - 5th March at 7pm

(No show on 28th

show on 27th is at 8:30pm)

New Zealand Fringe

Fringe at the Gryphon

Woman of the Year

16th, 17th, 18th, March at 7:30pm

Get Happy

19th, 20th, 21st March at 7:30pm

Melbourne International Comedy Festival

The Butterfly Club

23rd-29th March at 5:30pm





