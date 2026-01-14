DATING DISASTERS Comes to Adelaide Fringe

🎭 NEW! Adelaide Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Adelaide & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

If you’ve ever had a bad date or just love a good night out, don’t miss the hilarious cabaret show Dating Disasters at The Austral Hotel from March 4th -7th as part of the Adelaide Fringe Festival.

Starring Karen Lee Roberts as Bea and featuring “like-a-version” hits such as You Oughta Know, Scar, Holding Out For A Hero and more, Dating Disasters is a hilarious, verbatim cabaret featuring anonymous, real-life stories weaved in with Karen’s own experiences.

‘Dating is a fantastic springboard for both comedy and drama,’ says show creator Karen Lee Roberts. ‘People anonymously share their bad date stories and I then I turn these into a show that the audience can really relate to.’

Roberts plays Bea, who is tired of swiping through countless strangers. Now she’s on a mission to prove that she isn’t a psychotic stalker, but simply an emotional being who needs her feelings requited! With help from Best Friend Krystal on the piano (played by Tammy Sarah Linde), will Bea finally find the meaning of healthy relationships and maybe even true love?

To make Dating Disasters even more interactive, they will survey the audience prior to the show for their dating disaster stories to include (anonymously, of course) in the cabaret!