DARKFIELD’s SÉANCE, FLIGHT, and INVISIBLE Return to Adelaide Fringe

DARKFIELD will make its highly anticipated return to The Garden of Unearthly Delights this summer with three of its most acclaimed shows: SÉANCE, FLIGHT, and INVISIBLE.

The experiences, which take place in total darkness, use 360° binaural sound to blur the line between reality and fiction inside custom-built shipping containers. The experiences will run as part of Adelaide Fringe from 13 February until 22 March 2026.

Created by UK-based Artistic Directors Glen Neath and David Rosenberg, DARKFIELD invites audiences to step inside shipping containers where strange worlds unfold. Produced in Australia by Realscape Productions, DARKFIELD has to-date seen a global audience of 750,000 people take the plunge into darkness and experience heart-pounding thrill.

“INVISIBLE returns to Adelaide after a huge season. Year on year, this city has been one of DARKFIELD's most engaged. These shows reward return audiences. Often the first time, you're on high alert. The second time, you surrender to it. That's when it really gets under your skin.” said Amy Johnson, Realscape Productions.

SÉANCE places you in a group, seated around a table in complete darkness. Everyone has been primed with suggestible material - and now you're asked to believe in what might be conjured into the room. It explores the fine line between perception and reality, and how quickly belief can take hold.

FLIGHT places you in an airliner seat, caught between two realities. The many-worlds theory suggests all possible outcomes are unfolding, somewhere, right now. It explores the moment before impact - and whether a better version of you is out there, making different choices.

INVISIBLE places you in a miniature theatre with a voice in the dark. The Invisible Man is here to teach you how to disappear. With 360° sound and total darkness, it feels like someone is standing just metres away - but what is he doing there, unseen? It explores the temptation of being invisible, and what you might do when no one is watching.

DARKFIELD has enthralled audiences globally, from Venice Film Festival, Tribeca and SXSW, to its most recent season at Arts Centre Melbourne. Not relying on traditional visuals, experiences use sound, darkness and suggestion to distort perception and disrupt the senses.

DARKFIELD's SÉANCE, FLIGHT and INVISIBLE will run 13 February to 22 March 2026 with tickets available now.