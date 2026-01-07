Broken Box Mime Theater And Dutch Kills Theater Company's DOUBLE TAKE's is Coming To Adelaide Fringe

🎭 NEW! Adelaide Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Adelaide & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

In a non-verbal mime show combining hand puppetry, physical comedy, and a simple blackboard, Double Take weaves together eight short stories that invite audiences to look closer, think again, and delight in the unexpected. From the daily plight of a hungry snail to the Big Bang itself, each story is a miniature universe, revealing the humour, drama, and intimacy of everyday life while drawing audiences into a deeply creative, emotionally surprising experience. Set to an atmospheric soundtrack by Jack McGuire (WetHands), this two-hander relies entirely on physical theatre and mime, making the audience's imagination its most powerful tool. Told in Broken Box Mime Theater's distinctive style, these slices of life celebrate the capacity of the body and the power of simple storytelling.

Broken Box Mime Theatre and Dutch Kills Theater Company previously collaborated at Adelaide Fringe on projects including Electric Dreams (2023), and Double Take previously premiered at Adelaide Fringe in 2025.

Artistic Director of Broken Box Mime Theater Becky Baumwoll said "Double Take grew out of years of work with our ensemble, drawing from over 250 pieces of repertoire to create a distilled two-person performance. Every story, gesture, and glance invites the audience to lean closer and discover the countless little worlds that exist between people. Mime allows the imagination to become the most powerful tool in the room-without words, technology, or special effects, audiences are surprised by how emotionally involved they become. The show can make you laugh, think, or even shed a tear, often all within a single scene, and that's the magic of exploring human connection through movement."

Founded in 2011, Dutch Kills Theater Company is based in New York, developing and producing new work by emerging artists. Their previous appearances at Adelaide Fringe include the critically acclaimed Temping (2023) and their AFOOT series (2024 and 2025). They have also taken part in the Edinburgh Festival Fringe for almost a decade with shows including The Sister, Adventure Quest (2016), The Providence of Neighbouring Bodies (2018), Solitary (2019), KlaxAlterian Sequester (on demand 2021) and Intelligence alongside the critically-acclaimed Temping (2022 - 2024).

Broken Box Mime Theater is a collaborative theater company that performs original work entirely through movement with a mission to activate the imaginations of audiences, contemporize the art of mime, and remind us all of the power of simple storytelling. Based in NYC and founded in 2011, this version of "mime, redefined" blends techniques of French pantomime, cinema, performance art, and contemporary theater.