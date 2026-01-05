TONIGHT! A CLOWN WHO WANTED TO BE LOVED? Comes to Adelaide Fringe

🎭 NEW! Adelaide Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Adelaide & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Tonight! a clown who wanted to be loved?, created and performed by Andrea Barello, is coming to Adelaide Fringe. Performances run Wed, 11 Mar - Sun, 15 Mar.

Tonight! confronts one of the most classic challenges faced by every clown, and maybe by every human: the urge to find love. In a playful crescendo of non-verbal gags and comic absurdity, Andrea navigates between excitement and disillusion, joyfully (and sometimes literally) bringing the audience members with him through his quest for love.

Conceived and developed in Los Angeles, it was presented between 2024 and 2025 at Edinburgh Fringe, Toronto Fringe Festival, Adelaide Fringe, Melbourne International Comedy Festival. It has received great reviews and audience response, and won the ‘A Moontagna Fest award at the Catania Fringe (Italia Off) 2024.

About Andrea Barello

Andrea Barello, born and raised in Italy, approached the world of comedy via improvisation. He performed in many ensembles, including the Turkish-Italian duo Euro Trash. When he stumbled into clowning, he immediately knew that he had found his home.

Tonight! is his first solo show. In 2025 he began to develop a new show, Full of Grace, where he plays a peculiar priest struggling with an unusual service and moral dilemmas.

Since 2024 he has started a collaboration with Clowns without Borders (USA) and Llaven nü (Mexico), and participates in humanitarian clown projects aimed at displaced and vulnerable populations.

He lives in Los Angeles, where he hikes in the Hollywood hills and creates silly clown acts.