Kathy Maniura’s THE CYCLING MAN To Play Adelaide Fringe

🎭 NEW! Adelaide Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Adelaide & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Kathy Maniura will bring her solo drag king comedy The Cycling Man to the Adelaide Fringe, marking her first appearance at the festival. The production will run from Wednesday, March 18 through Sunday, March 22, 2026 at The Breakout at The Mill in Adelaide, with performances scheduled across five days.

The show follows Oliver Greaves, a middle-aged, newly single man whose devotion to road cycling becomes a lens through which themes of masculinity, identity, and personal crisis are explored. Maniura performs the character in her drag king debut, presenting a solo portrait of a man navigating loneliness and self-reinvention.

The Cycling Man is directed by Cecily Nash, co-creator of Bangtail, which received a weekly comedy award at the Adelaide Fringe in 2024. The production follows a run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, where it was included in British Comedy Guide’s annual roundup of best-reviewed shows.

Maniura is an award-winning British character comedian whose previous Edinburgh Fringe debut Objectified earned multiple five-star reviews, award nominations, and a subsequent UK tour. Her work has appeared on BBC Radio 4 sketch programs, and she has been shortlisted for the BBC New Comedy Awards and other UK comedy competitions. Following Adelaide, the production is scheduled to tour venues in the United Kingdom, including Soho Theatre in London.

The Cycling Man is supported by the 2026 Fringe Fund from the Adelaide Fringe Foundation.