A POEM AND A MISTAKE Comes to Adelaide Fringe

A Poem and a Mistake is coming to Adelaide Fringe. Performances run Mon, 23 Feb - Sun, 08 Mar. The show is by Cheri Magid, directed by Michelle Bossy, and performed by Sarah Baskin.

Following a run at the Edinburgh Fringe, A Poem and A Mistake will make an appearance at the 2026 Adelaide Fringe. A desk, a chair, a microphone and one female body tell a modern-day story of transformation in A Poem and A Mistake.

When Myrrha, a grad student in the classics, confronts her professor over the fifty sexual assaults in Ovid’s Metamorphoses, their combustive exchange sparks a cascade of magical events. What starts as a tale of a timid grad student upends itself and dynamically morphs into an explosive tale of gods, goddesses, boyfriends, girlfriends, tricksters, and fiends, while lighting and sound transport us from a classroom to a mythic field to everywhere in between.

With elegant storytelling and a powerhouse performance featuring 17 characters and 120 transformations between them, A Poem and a Mistake examines what we inherit from the stories passed down to us and cuts to the duality in all of us: aggressor and victim, teacher and student, god and mortal. This powerful and beguiling one-woman play–as literary as it is visceral, as slyly funny as it is moving–is a cathartic experience that stays with audiences for days to come.