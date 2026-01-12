Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Australia - Adelaide Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!
Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Australia - Adelaide Awards!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Sarah-Louise Young - AN EVENING WITHOUT KATE BUSH - The Garden of Unearthly Delights
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Sarah Williams - BILLY ELLIOT - Northern Light Theatre Company
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Anne Humphries - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Northern Light Theatre Company
Best Direction Of A Musical
Kristian Latella - TWISTED - Marie Clark Musical Theatre
Best Direction Of A Play
Matthew Chapman - THE WATSONS - The Little Theatre
Best Ensemble
BILLY ELLIOT - Northern Light Theatre Company
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Tom Lloyd - BILLY ELLIOT - Northern Light Theatre Company
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Liam Phillips - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - G&S society
Best Musical
BONNIE AND CLYDE - The Arts Theatre
Best New Play Or Musical
TWISTED - Marie Clark Musical Theatre
Best Performer In A Musical
Ava-Rose Askew - BONNIE AND CLYDE - The Arts Theatre
Best Performer In A Play
Robyn Brooks - THE OTHER PLACE - Adelaide Repertory Theatre
Best Play
THE WATSONS - The Little Theatre
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Gordon Coombs - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Northern Light Theatre Company
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Angela Short - THE 39 STEPS - The Little Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Noah Magourilos - BILLY ELLIOT - Northern Light Theatre Company
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Tegan Gully-Crispe - THE OTHER PLACE - Adelaide Repertory Theatre Company
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
THE SOUND OF MUSIC - G & S Society
Favorite Local Theatre
The Arts Theatre
