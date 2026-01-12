Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Australia - Adelaide Awards

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

🎭 NEW! Adelaide Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Adelaide & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Australia - Adelaide Awards!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.

2025 BroadwayWorld Australia - Adelaide Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Sarah-Louise Young - AN EVENING WITHOUT KATE BUSH - The Garden of Unearthly Delights



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Sarah Williams - BILLY ELLIOT - Northern Light Theatre Company



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Anne Humphries - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Northern Light Theatre Company



Best Direction Of A Musical

Kristian Latella - TWISTED - Marie Clark Musical Theatre



Best Direction Of A Play

Matthew Chapman - THE WATSONS - The Little Theatre



Best Ensemble

BILLY ELLIOT - Northern Light Theatre Company



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tom Lloyd - BILLY ELLIOT - Northern Light Theatre Company



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Liam Phillips - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - G&S society



Best Musical

BONNIE AND CLYDE - The Arts Theatre



Best New Play Or Musical

TWISTED - Marie Clark Musical Theatre



Best Performer In A Musical

Ava-Rose Askew - BONNIE AND CLYDE - The Arts Theatre



Best Performer In A Play

Robyn Brooks - THE OTHER PLACE - Adelaide Repertory Theatre



Best Play

THE WATSONS - The Little Theatre



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Gordon Coombs - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Northern Light Theatre Company



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Angela Short - THE 39 STEPS - The Little Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Noah Magourilos - BILLY ELLIOT - Northern Light Theatre Company



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Tegan Gully-Crispe - THE OTHER PLACE - Adelaide Repertory Theatre Company



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - G & S Society



Favorite Local Theatre

The Arts Theatre

Winners can download graphics here.