Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Australia - Adelaide Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!

By: Jan. 12, 2026
Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Australia - Adelaide Awards! 

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2025 BroadwayWorld Australia - Adelaide Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Sarah-Louise Young - AN EVENING WITHOUT KATE BUSH - The Garden of Unearthly Delights

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Sarah Williams - BILLY ELLIOT - Northern Light Theatre Company

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Anne Humphries - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Northern Light Theatre Company

Best Direction Of A Musical
Kristian Latella - TWISTED - Marie Clark Musical Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play
Matthew Chapman - THE WATSONS - The Little Theatre

Best Ensemble
BILLY ELLIOT - Northern Light Theatre Company

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Tom Lloyd - BILLY ELLIOT - Northern Light Theatre Company

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Liam Phillips - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - G&S society

Best Musical
BONNIE AND CLYDE - The Arts Theatre

Best New Play Or Musical
TWISTED - Marie Clark Musical Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical
Ava-Rose Askew - BONNIE AND CLYDE - The Arts Theatre

Best Performer In A Play
Robyn Brooks - THE OTHER PLACE - Adelaide Repertory Theatre

Best Play
THE WATSONS - The Little Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Gordon Coombs - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Northern Light Theatre Company

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Angela Short - THE 39 STEPS - The Little Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Noah Magourilos - BILLY ELLIOT - Northern Light Theatre Company

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Tegan Gully-Crispe - THE OTHER PLACE - Adelaide Repertory Theatre Company

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
THE SOUND OF MUSIC - G & S Society

Favorite Local Theatre
The Arts Theatre

