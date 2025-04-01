Adelaide Cabaret Festival Celebrates Its 25th Birthday With A Sparkling Program

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



It's the gift that keeps on giving, Adelaide Cabaret Festival is turning 25 and in a birthday celebration like no other, audiences are invited to join the party and ‘BLING IT ON', with a contemporary, and star-studded lineup has announced - tickets on sale from 12pm ACDT.

Unwrapping her second program as Artistic Director, award-winning Australian actor, writer, and personality Virginia Gay presents the 25th Adelaide Cabaret Festival, showcasing world-class singers and storytellers throughout 77 performances over 12 nights, including 11 world premieres, 11 Australian exclusives and 9 Adelaide premieres by International Artists from the USA (from New York to New Orleans) and United Kingdom, plus Australia's best contemporary cabaret acts.

Audiences are invited to delight in cabaret and community from June 5-21, kicking off with a special 25th birthday bash, the sold-out 2025 Variety Gala red-carpet opening night at Her Majesty's Theatre.

Headline artists performing at Her Majesty's Theatre this year include:

Seven-time GRAMMY Award-winning musician, composer, and producer Jacob Collier in an Australian exclusive for Adelaide Cabaret Festival on June 7 and 8, with limited tickets available. Jacob's incredible live performances will be filled with improvisation, audience participation and never-before heard arrangements, all delivered with Jacob's incredible joyous spirit and palpable energy.

Superstar and Australian music royalty, Jessica Mauboy makes her Adelaide Cabaret Festival debut with the world premiere of her show, The Story of Me. This promises to be an intimate and unforgettable evening of music and stories on Saturday June 14.

Theatrical tour de force, Bernadette Robinson's Adelaide premiere show DIVAS sees Bernadette transform into musical icons showcasing the vocal stylings and stories of Piaf, Winehouse, Bassey, Streisand, Garland, Cyrus and Callas on June 13.

One of Australia's most beloved performers and former Adelaide Cabaret Festival Artistic Director, David Campbell brings his unmatched vocal energy to his show Good Lovin' & More on June 20.

Adelaide Cabaret Festival Icon award winner of 2024 and international cabaret star, Reuben Kaye returns bigger, better and bolder (if that's possible) with his hit show enGORGEd XXL on June 21.

Adelaide Cabaret Festival Artistic Director Virginia Gay: “25 years of the Adelaide Cabaret Festival! What a treat - what an achievement! Our beloved festival, which always feels like a big, sparkly party in the depths of winter, gets to party even harder this year because it's our 25th birthday! We're celebrating with beloved stars, both local and international, who have helped make and shape our legacy, and we're introducing you to the trailblazers of the next 25 years, the movers and shakers right at the forefront of what cabaret might become. So, throw on something fabulous and come raise a glass with us!”

Performers lighting up the Dunstan Playhouse stage:

Davina and the Vagabonds direct from New Orleans, in an Adelaide exclusive. The bandleader extraordinaire delivers a riotous evening of toe-tapping, sequin shaking covers and originals over two nights. Plus, award-winning cabaret superstar, Michelle Brasier, fresh from a sold-out off-Broadway run delivers an all-singing, all-joking and a little heartbreaking show, Average Bear.

It wouldn't be a 25th celebration without one of the original Adelaide Cabaret Festival performers who performed at the very first festival - living legend Carlotta. Australia's favourite showgirl brings her show The Party's Over to Dunstan Playhouse on June 8.

Bobby Fox will deliver his sizzling old-school cool on June 14 and 15 with his world premiere show Mr. Entertainment and Australian music legends Vika and Linda Bull make their triumphant return with an intimate showcase of their beautiful voices in An Evening with Vika & Linda June 12 and 13.

Not to be missed, is Trio with powerhouse Australian female vocalists, Jess Hitchcock, Fanny Lumsden and Alice Keith as they perform a vibrant tribute to the iconic album, Trio by Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt and Emmylou Harris on June 19. Festival Statesman Chorus return home to Adelaide for a one-night only celebration on June 21 with A Cappella Time Warp.

More sparkling highlights:

The global phenomenon, immersing cabaret and circus, La Clique comes to party from June 18 to 22 at Space Theatre and continues their season after the festival, until June 28. Plus, ARIA Award winner, Clare Bowditch with special guest Aurora Kurth dissolves the boundaries between performer and audience in an evening of music, storytelling, surprise special guests and collective joy with Clare Bowditch's Random Creative Adventure on June 6 and 7.

Festival favourite, Rizo returns to Adelaide with her incredible new show Home on June 7 and 8. And from New Orleans, the electrifying Judith Owen and her all-star band The Gentleman Callers, perform in an Australian premiere with Unapologetically Judith Owen - celebrating the ladies of 1940s and 50s jazz and blues on June 13 and 14.

In an Adelaide exclusive, the festival's favourite (and only) book club, Between the Covers returns with Annabel Crabb, Virginia Gay and Lur Alghurabi along with fabulous musical guests, as they converse, laugh and turn the pages on Helen Garner's classic novel, The Children's Bach on June 15.

Rai Thistlethwayte of Thirsty Merc performs his homage to soul, funk, Motown and pop legend Stevie Wonder with his show Reimagining Stevie Wonder's ‘Innervisions' on June 19 and the popular Michelle Brasier's Comedians On Stage Auditioning for Musicals is on June 20 and 21.

Natalie Abbott reflects on love and loss with humour and heart with her Australian premiere show Bad Hand. It's got music, humour and a few poker metaphors too on at Banquet Room June 18 and 19.

Blinging On a new era of contemporary cabaret:

In a brand-new show commissioned by Adelaide Cabaret Festival and Hayes Theatre Co., be prepared to be wowed in Tired Ass Showgirls featuring the exceptionally talented and talked about Seann Miley Moore and Brendan de la Hay – in a world premiere at Space Theatre on June 6 and 7.

World music star and proud Gamilaraay man Mitch Tambo who took the nation by storm with his spine-tingling rendition of John Farnham's iconic You're the Voice in language, will make his Adelaide Cabaret Festival debut on June 12 and 13.

Best Newcomer Nominee at the 2024 Edinburgh Fringe Demi Adejuyigbe will be one to watch with the Australian premiere of his hit show Demi Adejuyigbe Is Going To Do One (1) Backflip at Space Theatre June 12 and 13. While Bullet Heart Club presents the Adelaide premiere of their show Sugar, featuring Tomáš Kantor in a theatrical, outrageous, silly and sexy performance, featuring songs from Kylie to Chappell Roan.

South Australian artists taking to the cabaret stage this year:

Joanne Hartstone has been awarded this year's Frank Ford Commission with her show The Smart Girl's Guide to Breaking Up, which sees Joanne (who was dumped six weeks before her wedding) turn her heartache in to a light and lively self-help cabaret.

In an in-development showcase commissioned by the festival, writers and performers Millicent Sarre (Class of Cabaret alumni) and Joseph Simons will present a new Australian musical, PRIMETIME on June 12.

Hilarious additions to the festival's 25th celebrations include Frankie McNair who brings her alter ego to life in the hilarious Tabitha Booth and The Burton Brothers with 1925 a sketch comedy show set entirely in the year 1925. Plus Marry Your Friends with Emilie Zoey Baker and Michael Nolan will be a joyful interactive ceremony featuring live music and celebrity celebrants. Sign the certificate, take photos and throw the bouquet on June 8.

Those wanting to party on can revel in the divine and delicious chaos of Festival Late Nights, a different show each week, hosted by a different artist including Adelaide's own Victoria Falconer, musical comedian Gillian Cosgriff and on the final weekend Virginia Gay will host the ultimate 25th Birthday Party.

The inspiring Class of Cabaret program returns, celebrating its 16th year and shining a light on the cabaret stars of tomorrow on June 21 at Dunstan Playhouse. Proudly supported by Adelaide Festival Centre Foundation through the Nathaniel O'Brien Scholarship.

Free and Fabulous:

Cabaret stalwart, Dr Trevor Jones will again delight at the Quartet Bar by Corryton Burge from June 6 to 21 with Piano Man and his always popular Show Tunes Trevia on June 8 and 12. Plus the much loved and always fabulous LGBTIQ+ Elders Dance Club returns to Artspace on Sunday June 15.

Apeek behind the cabaret curtain, 10 Years Photographing Adelaide Cabaret Festival is an exhibition showcasing the incredible portrait photos taken by Claudio Raschella. The exhibition runs from June 6 through to August 31 at Her Majesty's Theatre.

The Hon Andrea Michaels MP, South Australian Minister for Arts: “Happy 25th anniversary to Adelaide Cabaret Festival. We are so lucky to have the biggest cabaret festival in the world right here in Adelaide and I want to congratulate Virginia Gay and the team at Adelaide Festival Centre on putting together an incredible world-class program to celebrate this milestone. The festival continues to get bigger and better, and I encourage everyone to get along and experience the magic of Adelaide Cabaret Festival.”

Adelaide Festival Centre CEO & Artistic Director Douglas Gautier AM: “My congratulations to Adelaide Cabaret Festival on a remarkable 25 years. This world-renowned festival continues to captivate audiences and shines brightly in Adelaide Festival Centre's year-round program of festivals. We look forward to celebrating with our vibrant audiences from South Australia and across the country as we welcome world-class performers on our stages.”

There are plenty of fabulous food and drink options for festival goers including the Lexus Lounge and pre-show dinners and drinks at Her Majesty's Theatre.

Check the Adelaide Festival Centre website for all the details. Adelaide Cabaret Festival 2025 sparkles from 5-21 June at Adelaide Festival Centre and Her Majesty's Theatre.

Tickets on sale Wednesday, April 2 from 12pm SA time at adelaidecabaretfestival.com.au

