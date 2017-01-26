VIDEO: Seeing Double - Major Attaway Joins James Monroe Iglehart for Special ALADDIN Performance

On today's THE VIEW on ABC, James Monroe Iglehart appeared on stage at New York's New Amsterdam Theatre to perform 'Friend Like Me,' from Broadway's ALADDIN followed by a Disney medley. Later, the Tony Award winner was joined by the show's next Genie, Major Attaway for a dueling performance. Check out the video below!

Disney's Aladdin is currently playing at New York's New Amsterdam Theatre. The beloved story is brought to thrilling theatrical life in this bold new musical. With just one rub of a magic lamp, Aladdin's journey sweeps you into an exotic world full of daring adventure, classic comedy and timeless romance. It's an unforgettable experience that includes all the cherished songs from the Academy Award-winning score and more written especially for Broadway.



This brand-new stage production is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw, and composed by Tony Award winner Alan Menken. It features lyrics penned by the legendary Howard Ashman and Tony Award winner Tim Rice, with book and additional lyrics by Chad Beguelin. The production earned five Tony nominations, including Genie, James Monroe Iglehart, who won the award for Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical.

Click here to watch the performance!

