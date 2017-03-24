VIDEO: Jake Gyllenhaal Credits Mandy Patinkin for Opening His 'Heart Chakra'

On last night's LATE NIGHT, guest Jake Gyllenhaal chatted about his newly discovered "heart chakra," opened up by a visit by Mandy Patinkin to his Broadway performance in Sunday in the Park with George. "He came back stage and we cried together," he said of Patinkin's visit, adding "probably one of the proudest moments of my career." Later, the actor discusses his love for singing and how seriously he takes Christmas Carols!

Sunday in the Park with George is now running at the historic Hudson Theatre on Broadway for a strictly limited 10-week engagement. Directed by Sarna Lapine, the show began performances on February 11 and officially opened on February 23rd, and will play through Sunday, April 23rd.



Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal (in his Broadway musical debut) and Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford will be joined by Tony Award nominee Brooks Ashmanskas, Jenni Barber, Tony Award nominee Phillip Boykin, Mattea Marie Conforti, Erin Davie, Claybourne Elder, Tony Award nominee Penny Fuller, Jordan Gelber, Tony Award winner Robert Sean Leonard, Liz McCartney, Tony Award winner Ruthie Ann Miles, Ashley Park, Jennifer Sanchez, David Turner, Max Chernin, MaryAnn Hu, Tony Award nominee Michael McElroy, Jaime Rosenstein, Julie Foldesi, and Andrew Kober.



Sondheim and Lapine's masterpiece follows painter Georges Seurat (Jake Gyllenhaal) in the months leading up to the completion of his most famous painting, A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte. Consumed by his need to "finish the hat," Seurat alienates the French bourgeoisie, spurns his fellow artists, and neglects his lover Dot (Annaleigh Ashford), not realizing that his actions will reverberate over the next 100 years.

Photo credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

