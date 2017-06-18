Upcoming Equity Auditions Sunday, Jun. 18
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's upcoming listings of Equity Auditions, as of Sunday, June 18, 2017 onwards. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed on BroadwayWorld.com!
6/19/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in THE GIN GAME **Revised** at Montgomery Theater
6/19/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in ONCE at Florida Studio Theatre
6/19/2017 Equity Performer Auditions in JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at Casa Manana
6/19/2017 Submission in THE CHRISTIANS at Center Stage Associates
6/19/2017 - 6/20/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in UCCS Theatreworks 2017-2018 Season at UCCS Theatreworks
6/19/2017 - 6/20/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in A D PLAYERS 2017-18 SEASON at A D Players
6/19/2017 - 6/23/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in HAMILTON (Philp Tour) at National Tour
6/19/2017 Submission in THE TWO-CHARACTER PLAY at Playhouse Creatures Theatre Company
6/19/2017 Submission in MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET at Barter Theatre
6/19/2017 Submission in THE CLIMBERS at Metropolitan Playhouse
6/20/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in MERRIMACK REPERTORY THEATRE 2017-18 SEASON at Merrimack Repertory Theatre
6/20/2017 Equity Chorus Call Dancers in JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at Casa Manana
6/20/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in THEATRE ESPRESSO 2017-18 SEASON at Theatre Espresso
6/20/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in THE STING at Developmental Lab
6/20/2017 - 6/21/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in GEFFEN PLAYHOUSE 2017-18 SEASON at Geffen Playhouse
6/20/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in THE MAD ONES at Prospect Theater Company
6/20/2017 Stage Manager in THE CLIMBERS at Metropolitan Playhouse
6/21/2017 - 6/22/2017 OPEN in FLORIDA FESTIVAL OF NEW MUSICALS 2017 at Winter Park Playhouse Inc.
6/21/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in HAMILTON (Philp Tour) at National Tour
6/21/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in HAMILTON (Philp Tour) at National Tour
6/21/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in THE BODYGUARD at National Tour
6/21/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in THE BODYGUARD at National Tour
6/21/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in FOR PETER PAN ON HER 70TH BIRTHDAY at Playwrights Horizons Inc.
6/21/2017 - 6/23/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in A CLOCKWORK ORANGE at New World Stages
6/21/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in AMERICAN REPERTORY THEATER COMPANY 2017-18 SEASON at American Repertory Theater Company
6/21/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in SOUVENIR at Milwaukee Repertory Theater
6/21/2017 Submission in BENNY & JOON at Old Globe
6/22/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in BEAUTIFUL at Stephen Sondheim Theatre
6/22/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in HUMAN RITES at InterAct Theatre Company
6/22/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in HAMILTON (Philp Tour) at National Tour
