Upcoming Equity Auditions Sunday, Jun. 11
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's upcoming listings of Equity Auditions, as of Sunday, June 11, 2017 onwards. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed on BroadwayWorld.com!
To browse the complete listings, sign up for email alerts and more, click here.
6/12/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in THE WORLD GOES 'ROUND at Atlanta Lyric Theatre
6/12/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in AMERICAN STAGE COMPANY 2017-18 SEASON at American Stage Company
6/12/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in OUR TOWN at Miami New Drama
6/12/2017 Submission in THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL at Sierra Repertory Theatre
6/12/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in MARY MOODY NORTHERN THEATRE AT ST. EDWARD'S UNIVERSITY 2017-18 SEASON at St. Edward's University
6/12/2017 Submission in DRACULA at Actors Theatre of Louisville
6/12/2017 - 6/13/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in SACRAMENTO THEATRE COMPANY 2017-18 SEASON at Sacramento Theatre Company
6/12/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in LUNA GALE at Aurora Theatre Company
6/12/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in THE GANGSTER OF LOVE at MAGIC Theatre
6/12/2017 Submission in HAMLET at Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
6/12/2017 Submission in LOST LAKE at Berkshire Theatre Festival
6/13/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in PRIVATE EYES and EVERY BRILLIANT THING at Arc Stages
6/13/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in CATS at Neil Simon Theatre
6/13/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in CATS at Neil Simon Theatre
6/13/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE at National Tour
6/13/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE at National Tour
6/13/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in PHANTOM OF THE OPERA at Majestic Theatre
6/13/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in PHANTOM OF THE OPERA at Majestic Theatre
6/13/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in PRETTY WOMAN at Developmental Lab
6/13/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in PRETTY WOMAN at Developmental Lab
6/13/2017 Submission in TWELFTH NIGHT at Shakespeare Theatre Company
6/13/2017 Submission in EQUUS at Pittsburgh Public Theatre
6/13/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in SILENT SKY at International City Theatre
6/13/2017 Submission in NOURA at Shakespeare Theatre Company
6/14/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in NEWSIES at Marriott Lincolnshire
6/14/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in NEWSIES at Marriott Lincolnshire
6/14/2017 Equity Principal Dancer Auditions in CATS at Neil Simon Theatre
6/14/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in AN ORDINARY MUSLIM at New York Theatre Workshop
6/14/2017 - 6/16/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in PRETTY WOMAN at Developmental Lab
6/15/2017 OPEN Female Singers in FESTIVAL OF THE LION KING at Walt Disney World Company
