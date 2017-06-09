Tony Awards Social Media Team to Offer Facebook 'Thank You Cam' and More

Broadway's biggest night becomes Broadway's biggest day as the Tony Awards' social channels present real-time, interactive, and exclusive content this Sunday, June 11.

Starting at 1:00 PM, a Facebook Live of epic proportions invites people across the globe to share, celebrate, and bond over how #TheatreInspires. With exclusive footage of performers backstage, this Facebook Live showcases content from over 30 shows-long-running favorites, hits from this season, and shows to come in 2017-2018. The entire Broadway community will band together in a whole new way.

The red carpet rolls out at 5:00 PM; the Tony Awards Facebook channel will share CBS' Facebook Live of the event, and the Tony Awards website will stream the NY1 Live Webcast as well. At the same time, the Tony Awards' 2017 Giphy page will get a brand-new batch of content as it happens. Viewers can also check out close-ups of the stars' fashion on the Tony Awards' Instagram, join the conversation on Twitter with #TonyAwards2017, and catch the most candid video content ever by following Snapchat's Tony Awards' Live Story.

During the broadcast, the Tony Awards' Instagram Stories will reveal performer's offstage exhilaration. And the Tony Awards' final Facebook Live of the night-the "Thank You Cam," will showcase authentic moments with the newest Tony Award winners. The complete, rich social conversation will live at on the Tony Second Screen at www.tonyawards.com/en_US/secondscreen/index.html, where all Tony Awards social content will aggregate during the telecast.

For more information on the Tony Awards, visit TonyAwards.com and Facebook.com/TheTonyAwards and follow @TheTonyAwards on Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat. Join the conversation using the hashtags #TonyAwards2017 and #TheatreInspires.

The American Theatre Wing's 71st Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Tony and Academy Award-winning actor Kevin Spacey, will air live from Radio City Music Hall on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 11, 2017 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT). The Tony Awards, which honors theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, has been broadcast on CBS since 1978. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

The American Theatre Wing's Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing. At The Broadway League, Robert E. Wankel is Chairman and Charlotte St. Martin is President. At the American Theater Wing, David Henry Hwang is Chairman and Heather A. Hitchens is President. Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss of White Cherry Entertainment are the Executive Producers of the 2017 Tony Awards. Mr. Weiss will also serve as Director of the 2017 Tony Awards.

