THE WONDER YEARS Musical Will Get Developmental Lab This Spring

Feb. 21, 2017  
Kevin Arnold might be on his way to the stage. According to an Equity casting notice, a musical based on the hit TV series The Wonder Years is in the works. Featuring music by various artists, the show features a book by Tim Federle (Tuck Everlasting). A developmental lab is set for May 1-19, 2017.

The Wonder Years ran on ABC from 1988 until 1993. The series depicts the social and family life of a boy in a typical American suburban middle-class family from 1968 to 1973, covering the ages of 12 through 17. Each year in the series takes place exactly 20 years before airing.

The show's plot centers on Kevin Arnold, son of Jack and Norma Arnold. Kevin's father holds a management job at NORCOM, a defense contractor, while his mother is a housewife. Kevin also has an older brother, Wayne, and an older sister, Karen. Two of Kevin's friends and neighbors are prominently featured throughout the series: his best friend, Paul Pfeiffer, and his crush-turned-girlfriend Gwendolyn "Winnie" Cooper. Storylines are told through Kevin's reflections as an adult in his mid-30s, voiced by narrator Daniel Stern.

