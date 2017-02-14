THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Will Take World Premiere Bow in San Francisco, then Play Denmark

It won't have to part a sea, but The Prince of Egypt will eventually cross one to at last take its bow on stage.

As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this year, in July, Bay Street Theater and DreamWorks Theatricals canceled plans for a premiere concert reading of the new stage adaptation of The Prince of Egypt, book by Philip LaZebnik (writer of Mulan, Pocahontas) and music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz (composer of Wicked, Pippin, Godspell) after controversy arose about the reading's predominantly white company. Now plans have been announced for a world premiere collaboration between San Francisco's TheatreWorks Silicon Valley and Denmark's Fredericia Teater, directed by Scott Schwartz.

The Prince of Egypt is set to begin performances on October 6, 2017 in San Francisco and on April 6, 2018 in Denmark.

A soaring celebration of the human spirit, The Prince of Egypt features a

dazzling, multi-ethnic cast in one of the greatest stories ever told: the saga of Moses and Ramses, his Pharaoh brother, and the indomitable people who changed them both forever. Inspired by the beloved Dreamworks Animation film and featuring a score that includes the Academy Award-winning "When You Believe" by the composer and lyricist of Wicked, this breathtaking journey of faith and family is the must-see event of the season.

Skip ahead to 3:40 for a sneak peek below!

