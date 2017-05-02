Steppin' to the Good Side! Amber Riley-Led DREAMGIRLS to Move to Broadway in 2018?

We're lookin' for something - and that's Effie on Broadway! As previously reported, the West End's DREAMGIRLS, starring GLEE alumna Amber Riley, has set Broadway in its sights.

Now, according to a casting notice, rehearsals for the New York run, directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw, will begin in 2018. No word on whether the Olivier-winning Riley would transfer with the production, which currently runs through October 21 in London.

Amber Riley stars in Dreamgirls alongside Liisi LaFontaine as Deena Jones and Ibinabo Jack as Lorrell Robinson making up the soulful singing trio 'The Dreams'. Joe Aaron Reid plays Curtis Taylor Jr, Adam J. Bernard plays Jimmy Early, Tyrone Huntley plays C.C. White, Nicholas Bailey plays Marty and Lily Frazer plays Michelle Morris.

Dreamgirls isdDirected and choreographed by Olivier and Tony Award-winning Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon,Disney's Aladdin and Something Rotten!), with Set Design by Tim Hatley, Costume Design by Gregg Barnes, Lighting Design by Hugh Vanstone, Sound Design by Richard Brooker and Hair Design by Josh Marquette. The Musical Supervisor is Nick Finlow, the Orchestrator is Harold Wheeler, with Additional Material by Willie Reale.

Dreamgirls transports you to a revolutionary time in American music history. Dreamgirls charts the tumultuous journey of a young female singing trio from Chicago, Illinois called 'The Dreams', as they learn the hard lesson that show business is as tough as it is fabulous, and features the classic songs 'And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going', 'I Am Changing', 'Listen' and 'One Night Only' .

With Book and Lyrics by Tom Eyen and Music by Henry Krieger, the original Broadway production of Dreamgirls, Directed and Choreographed by Michael Bennett opened in 1981 and subsequently won six Tony Awards. The original cast recording won two Grammy awards for Best Musical Album and Best Vocal Performance for Jennifer Holliday's 'And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going.' In 2006 it was adapted into an Oscar winning motion picture starring Beyoncé Knowles, Jennifer Hudson, Eddie Murphy and Jamie Foxx.

Photo by BRINKHOFF/MÖGENBURG

