Rodney Hicks Writes Heartfelt Message About Reason for COME FROM AWAY Exit

Actor Rodney Hicks, who starred in the original company of Come From Away, has departed the show due to a recent diagnosis. The condition, Spasmodic Dysphonia, effects his voice, and Hicks opens up about his departure in the emotional Facebook post below:

Rodney received a 2017 Helen Hayes Awards Nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical for his work as Bob and Others in Come From Away at The Ford's Theatre in DC. He received a 2012 Barrymore Award for Outstanding Leading Actor in a Musical for his work as Haywood Patterson in The Scottsboro Boys at The Philadelphia Theatre Company. Directed & Choreographed by Susan Stroman. He originated the role of Clarence Norris in the Off-Broadway, Minneapolis and the subsequent Broadway run.

In 2003 Rodney received an Audelco Award Nomination for Outstanding Leading Actor in a Musical for his role as Philly in the Off-Broadway musical, Lee Summer's, From My Hometown. Directed by Kevin Ramsey and Choreographed by Leslie Dockery. The Grammercy Theatre. NYC.

Other Broadway credits include originating the roles of Paul & Others in the Original Cast of RENT, off-broadway and Broadway; Peter in the 2000 Revival of Jesus Christ Superstar and Benjamin Coffin III as part of the closing cast of RENT and the subsequent LIVE on Broadway DVD.

Photo Credit: Kevin Thomas Garcia

