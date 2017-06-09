Review Roundup: THE MAN IN THE CEILING at Bay Street Theater

Bay Street Theater presents THE MAN IN THE CEILING, with book by Jules Feiffer, music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa, directed by Jeffrey Seller, producer of Hamilton, running May 30 - June 25. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!

The production stars Jonah Broscow as Jimmy Jibbett, Andrew Lippa as Uncle Lester, Erin Kommor as Lisi, Brett Gray as Charlie Beemer, Danny Binstock as Father and Nicole Parker as Mother.

THE MAN IN THE CEILING is about Jimmy Jibbett, a boy cartoonist. A hopeless aptitude if you listen to his father, who wants Jimmy to play ball like a real boy. You'd think his mother would stick up for him, but she's too busy, running here, there, everywhere. Besides she's got her brother Lester to worry about. He writes musicals, but he can't come up with a love song. So Jimmy's only true support becomes the comics characters he invents until, one day, he discovers way up on the ceiling, something new and surprising that will change him and his family.

The production team includes Spencer Liff (Choreographer),Will Van Dyke (Music Supervisor), Ryan Fielding Garrett (Music Director), David Korins (Set Design), Sarah Laux (Costume Design), Howell Binkley (Lighting Design), Daniel Brody (Projections Design), Rick Lyon and Jules Feiffer (Puppet Design), Walter Trarbach (Sound Design), Andrew Diaz (Props Design), and Meg Murphy (Hair and Makeup Design). Casting by Stewart/Whitley.

Variety (Frank Rizzo): Lippa's music is often pleasant, with "Hands," "I Do What I Do" and "You Are The Friend" the best tunes. But others fail to make any mark, with the superheroes receiving far too much song-and-dance time for little purpose. Spencer Liff's ever-circling choreography, too, is more dizzying than dazzling.

Dans Papers (Lee Meyer): What makes The Man in the Ceiling feel so special is that the whole production feels like a love letter to Feiffer. The story may not be entirely autobiographical, but it certainly feels "drawn" from Feiffer's experience as an artist and writer. Feiffer, one of the great living talents of our day, lends his iconic and unique artistic voice to every ounce of The Man in the Ceiling.

BroadwayWorld (Melissa Giodano): The first thing your eyes immediately go to as you walk into the theatre is the set by Tony nominee/Emmy winner David Korins' (and this is not only because you walk next to it going to your seat). They make fantastic use of the intimate stage. Uncle Lester's work area - consisting of a piano - is on a second level and some interesting steps lead down onto the main part of the stage. White walls raise behind them in the form of graph paper and projections - by Daniel Brodie and Mr. Feiffer - are utilized for the different rooms of the house. This is stunningly enhanced by Tony winner Howell Binkley's lighting design and Emmy nominee Spencer Liff's entertaining choreography that well accommodates the stage.

