Randy Harrison and Erin Mackey to Paint a Picture in Guthrie's SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE

The Guthrie Theater has announced casting for the theater's summer musical, Sunday in the Park with George. Leading the cast will be Randy Harrison (Guthrie: The Glass Menagerie) who will play French pointillist painter George Seurat, a role originated by Mandy Patinkin in the 1984 Broadway production, and Erin Mackey (Guthrie: South Pacific) who will play Seurat's lover and model, Dot, a role originated by Bernadette Peters.

With music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, a book by James Lapine, and directed by Joseph Haj, Sunday in the Park with George will play June 17 - August 20, 2017 on the Wurtele Thrust Stage. Single tickets start at $15 for preview performances and are on sale now through the Box Office at 612.377.2224, toll-free 877.44.STAGE, 612.225.6244 (Group Sales) and online at guthrietheater.org.

Inspired by Georges Seurat's 1884 painting, A Sunday on La Grande Jatte, Sunday in the Park with George merges past and present into a poignant and sophisticated exploration of what it takes, and what it costs, to be an artist. George is an obsessive painter who risks it all, including his relationship with his lover Dot, to complete his latest masterpiece. A century later, George's great-grandson is working as an artist in New York City. In search of inspiration, he soon discovers that the answer to his future is painted clearly in his past.

Rounding out the cast are Sasha Andreev (Guthrie: The Two Gentlemen of Verona) as Franz / Alex, Christian Bardin (Guthrie: The Crucible, The Primrose Path) as Celeste #2 / a Photographer, Cat Brindisi (Guthrie: The Parchman Hour, South Pacific) as Celeste #1 / Betty, David Darrow (Guthrie: The Royal Family, The Parchman Hour) as Soldier / Dennis, Emily Gunyou Halaas (Guthrie: Sense and Sensibility, Uncle Vanya) as Nurse / Mrs. / Harriet Pawling, Christine Toy Johnson (Guthrie: South Pacific) as Old Lady / Blair Daniels, Benjamin Lohrberg (Guthrie: South Pacific) as the Soldier's Companion, Ann Michels (Guthrie: The Cocoanuts, My Fair Lady) as Yvonne / Naomi Eisen, Justin Lee Miller (Guthrie: debut) as Boatman / Lee Randolph, Paul Nakauchi (Guthrie: debut) as Jules / Bob Greenberg, Britta Ollmann (Guthrie: debut) as Frieda / Elaine, T. Mychael Rambo (Guthrie: To Kill a Mockingbird, The Burial at Thebes) as Mr. / Charles Redmond and Max Wojtanowicz (Guthrie: debut) as Louis / Billy Webster. In addition, young actors Maia Hernandez and Natalie Tran will share the role of Louise / Bather.

The creative team for Sunday in the Park with George includes Joseph Haj (Director), Mark Hartman (Music Director / Conductor), Christopher Windom (Choreographer), Jan Chambers (Scenic Designer), Toni-Leslie James (Costume Designer), Jane Cox(Lighting Designer), Caite Hevner (Projection Designer), Elisheba Ittoop (Sound Designer), Jill Walmsley Zager (Vocal Coach), Carla Steen (Dramaturg), Victor Zupanc (Musical Contractor), Greg Theisen (Orchestrations), Chris A. Code (Stage Manager), Justin Hossle (Assistant Stage Manager), Jane Heer (Assistant Stage Manager) and Addie A. Gorlin (Assistant Director).

RANDY HARRISON (George) made his Guthrie debut in the 2006-07 season production of The Glass Menagerie, in which he played a young Tom Wingfield. He is perhaps best-known for his role as Justin Taylor in the Showtime series "Queer as Folk." Most recently, Harrison starred as the Emcee in the national tour of Cabaret and as Boq in the Broadway production of Wicked. Off-Broadway he has performed at The Public Theater, Theatre for a New Audience, Primary Stages and Red Bull Theatre; regionally he has performed at Yale Repertory Theater and Shakespeare Theatre in D.C., among others. His film credits include Such Good People (2014) and Bang Bang You're Dead(2002).

ERIN MACKEY (Dot) made her Guthrie debut in last summer's South Pacific, and most recently appeared in In Transit on Broadway. Additional Broadway credits include Amazing Grace, Chaplin, Anything Goes, Sondheim on Sondheim and Wicked (also Chicago and Los Angeles companies). Regional and Off-Broadway productions include Sweeney Todd (with the New York Philharmonic at Lincoln Center, also aired on PBS), Lady Be Good (NY City Center Encores!), South Pacific(Paper Mill Playhouse and Music Theater Wichita), The Light in the Piazza (South Coast Repertory), Phantom (PCLO), I Remember Mama(York Theater), A Taste of Things to Come (Bucks County Playhouse).

Sunday in the Park with George begins June 17 and continues through August 20, 2017 on the Wurtele Thrust Stage. Single tickets start at $15 for preview performances and are now on sale through the Box Office at 612.377.2224, toll-free 877.44.STAGE, 612.225.6244 (Group Sales) and online at guthrietheater.org.

RELATED EVENTS:

All events will be held at the Guthrie Theater (818 South 2nd Street, Minneapolis) unless otherwise noted.

Post-Play Discussions

The best conversations happen after hours. Stay late on these dates for a discussion with the artists who bring the show to life.

Sunday, June 25 at 1 p.m.

Tuesday, June 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 2 at 1 p.m.

Saturday, July 15 at 1 p.m.

Saturday, July 22 at 1 p.m.

How'd They Do That? Workshop

Learn from Guthrie artists and staff how a production is created - from literary background to set and costume design to the staging of the play.

Saturday, July 8 at 9 a.m.

ACCESS DATES:

ASL Performances

Saturday, July 15 at 1 p.m.

Friday, July 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Audio Described Performances

Friday, July 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 15 at 1 p.m.

Open Captioned Performances

Saturday, July 8 at 1 p.m.

Wednesday, July 12 at 1 p.m.

Friday, July 14 at 7:30 p.m.

If you have specific program questions or need an accommodation, contact the Accessibility Office by phone at 612.225.6390(voice) or 612.225.6391 (TTY) or email at accessibility@guthrietheater.org.

THE GUTHRIE THEATER (Joseph Haj, Artistic Director) was founded by Sir Tyrone Guthrie in 1963 and is an American center for theater performance, production, education and professional training, dedicated to producing the great works of dramatic literature and to cultivating the next generation of theater artists. Under the leadership of Haj, the Guthrie produces a mix of classic and contemporary plays on three stages, and continues to set a national standard for excellence in theatrical production and performance. In 2006, the Guthrie opened its new home on the banks of the Mississippi River in Minneapolis. Designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Jean Nouvel, the Guthrie Theater houses three state-of-the-art stages, production facilities, classrooms, full-service restaurants and dramatic public lobbies.

Related Articles