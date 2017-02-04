Photo Flash: The Ladies of SUNSET BOULEVARD Get Ready for Their Glenn Close-Up, WICKED's Flying Monkeys Go Fosse, and More Saturday Intermission Pics!

It's Saturday, and that means it's time for what has become one of the theatre community's most beloved traditions- BroadwayWorld's "Saturday Intermission Pics" roundup! This week the beautiful ladies of buzzed about SUNSET BOULEVARD posed for their Glenn Close-Up, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA shared some makeup among friends, and CAMELOT introduced trusty sword Percival. Check out more below!

At some point, we've all wondered what our favorite Broadway, Off-Broadway, National Tour and regional stars are doing during intermission, and thanks to Andrew Keenan-Bolger‏ (@KeenanBlogger) and Max von Essen (@MaxizPad), now we can see for ourselves. In 2010, Keenan-Bolger (in MARY POPPINS at the time), and von Essen (in XANADU at the time), started a trend of posting fun backstage photos during intermission on Saturdays, and it took off!

Want your cast to connect with BroadwayWorld's vast community of theatre fans? Just post your backstage picture on Saturday with hashtag #SIP, and you'll see yourself and your castmates right here on BroadwayWorld.com!

Scroll down and check back tomorrow for even more #SIPs.



Sunset Boulevard (Broadway): @ktladnerFirst #SIP here at @sunsetblvdmusical The Ladies are ready for our "Glenn Close-Up!" #sunsetboulevard #broadway

Phantom of the Opera (US Tour): @quintoottGot ya @mrvdubbs #sip #phantomustour #mutomakeupmark #donatillio @phantomtourCamelot (Regional): @stevenprussellMeet the cast of #ABTCamelot: This is my trusty broadsword, Percival. He and I have been through a lot in this production, both choreographing each fight and fighting Lancelot daily. #SIP #saturdayintermissionpic @arizonabroadway @officialbroadwayworld #SirDinadan #Camelot #stagecombat #fightcaptain #broadswordFreckleface Strawberry (Regional): @mkate589Freckle face #sip #saturdayintermissionpic #broadwayworld #frecklefacestrawberry #rhinotheatre