Photo Flash: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Celebrates 29 Years on Broadway Tonight

Click Here for More Articles on THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

This week, the longest-running show in Broadway history, the Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Group production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, directed by Harold Prince, will once again make theater history, reaching a phenomenal 29 Years. A record-extending feat achieved by no other Broadway show, the 29th Anniversary will take place this Thursday, January 26 with two performances (2 & 8PM) at The Majestic Theatre (247 West 44th Street).

One of the most successful stage productions of all-time, the New York production has played over 12,000 performances to 17.5 million people and grossed a staggering more than $1 billion. The Phantom of the Opera has been Broadway's longest-running show for over a decade and its astounding longevity in New York and around the world is unprecedented.

man James Barbour continues his astonishing performance in the title role, alongside his acclaimed co-stars Ali Ewoldt (Christine Daaé) and Kyle Barisich (Raoul). Continuing in their co-starring roles are Laird Mackintosh (Monsieur André), Craig Bennett (Monsieur Firmin), Linda Balgord (Madame Giry), Craig Bennett (Monsieur Firmin), Michele McConnell (Carlotta), John Easterlin (Piangi) and Kara Klein (Meg Giry). At certain performances, Kaley Ann Voorhees plays the role of Christine.

This spring, with the return of Sunset Boulevard, Andrew Lloyd Webber will have the rare distinction of having four musicals running simultaneously on Broadway: The Phantom of the Opera, School of Rock - The Musical, Cats and Sunset Boulevard.

Based on the classic novel Le Fantôme de L'Opéra by Gaston Leroux, The Phantom of the Opera tells the story of a masked figure who lurks beneath the catacombs of the Paris Opera House, exercising a reign of terror over all who inhabit it. He falls madly in love with an innocent young soprano, Christine, and devotes himself to creating a new star by nurturing her extraordinary talents and by employing all of the devious methods at his command.

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is produced by Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Group, has music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and is directed by Harold Prince. Lyrics are by Charles Hart (with additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe) and the book is by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber. The Phantom of the Opera has production design by the late Maria Björnson, lighting by Andrew Bridge and sound design by Mick Potter with original sound by Martin Levan. Musical staging and choreography is by Gillian Lynne. Orchestrations are by David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

The performance schedule for The Phantom of the Opera is Monday evenings at 8, Tuesday evenings at 7, Wednesday through Saturday evenings at 8, with matinees on Thursdays and Saturdays at 2. Ticket prices range from $29 - $155 with Premium Tickets also available. To order tickets, visit www.Telecharge.com or call (212) 239-6200. A daily digital lottery with $28 tickets for all performances is available by visiting www.PhantomBroadwayLottery.com.

Photo credit: Jeremy Daniel

Related Articles