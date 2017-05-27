Photo Flash: GROUNDHOG DAY Vogues Before Act 2, HAMILTON Chicago Shares Make Up Routine, and More Saturday Intermission Pics!

SIP - SATURDAY INTERMISSION PICS
It's Saturday, and that means it's time for what has become one of the theatre community's most beloved traditions- BroadwayWorld's "Saturday Intermission Pics" roundup! This week GROUNDHOG DAY vogues before reliving their day, HAMILTON Chicago shares a prep timelapse, and Paper Mill Playhouse's MARY POPPINS shares their very first SIP. Check out more Saturday Intermission Pics below!

At some point, we've all wondered what our favorite Broadway, Off-Broadway, National Tour and regional stars are doing during intermission, and thanks to Andrew Keenan-Bolger‏ (@KeenanBlogger) and Max von Essen (@MaxizPad), now we can see for ourselves. In 2010, Keenan-Bolger (in MARY POPPINS at the time), and von Essen (in XANADU at the time), started a trend of posting fun backstage photos during intermission on Saturdays, and it took off!

Mary Poppins (Paper Mill Playhouse): @missjillysue Our first #sip @papermillplayhouse with Dierdre Friel, Liz McCartney and Jill Paice! @officialbroadwayworld #marypoppins

Escape to Margaritaville (Regional): @buffettmusical #Regram @JustMort: "Today us guys got to do our first #SaturdayIntermissionPic #SIP #mensdressingroom"

American Shakespeare Center: @americanshakespearecenter The #HungryHeartsTour, now in residency at the #BlackfriarsPlayhouse celebrates #150Performances today! #SIP #Shakespeare in #Reperatory. #ROMEOandJULIET #TwoGentlemenOfVerona #OurTown #GoodnightDesdenona #ASCspring17 playing thru June 11. #WeDoItWithTheLightsOn @officialbroadwayworld @visitstaunton

Groundhog Day (Broadway): @raymondjlee Sometimes you just need a mid-show Voguefest to get ready for Act 2! #SIP @groundhogdaybwy

Five Guys Named Moe (Regional): @EricBAnthony #SIP #FiveGuysNamedMoe #FGNMEbonyRep #EbonyRep @BroadwayWorld @broadwaycom @MaxizPad @KeenanBlogger

Avenue Q (Off-Broadway): @jedres Hydrating and giving some love to our alma mater @stagedoormanor #iwishicouldgobacktostagedoor #SIP @avenueqmusical @officialbroadwayworld @dsteinface


