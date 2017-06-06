Photo Flash: First Look - James Corden Stops Traffic for 'Crosswalk the Musical: MARY POPPINS'

He's at it again! James Corden took his popular LATE LATE SHOW feature "Crosswalk the Musical" across the pond this week, where his show is airing from London, England. Appropriately, the troop put on a production of MARY POPPINS, recruiting the acting talents of Sir Ben Kingsley in the role of Bert. Corden himself donned the iconic nanny costume to take on the title role. The clip will air on tonight's LATE LATE SHOW on CBS (12:37-1:37 AM, ET/PT). BWW will bring you video as soon as it becomes available, but for now, check out these first-look images from the filming!

Photo: Craig SugdenCBS

