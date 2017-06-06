Photo Flash: First Look - James Corden Stops Traffic for 'Crosswalk the Musical: MARY POPPINS'

Jun. 6, 2017  

He's at it again! James Corden took his popular LATE LATE SHOW feature "Crosswalk the Musical" across the pond this week, where his show is airing from London, England. Appropriately, the troop put on a production of MARY POPPINS, recruiting the acting talents of Sir Ben Kingsley in the role of Bert. Corden himself donned the iconic nanny costume to take on the title role. The clip will air on tonight's LATE LATE SHOW on CBS (12:37-1:37 AM, ET/PT). BWW will bring you video as soon as it becomes available, but for now, check out these first-look images from the filming!

Each week night, James Corden invites the audience to join in on the fun as the Emmy Award-winning THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden features a mix of celebrity guests, musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by giving a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches.

Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide Corden with original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reins as host in March 2015, the show has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as Carpool Karaoke.

Photo: Craig SugdenCBS

From This Author Caryn Robbins

