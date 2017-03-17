Photo Coverage: Tony Danza Encores STANDARDS & STORIES at Feinstein's/54 Below

Mar. 17, 2017  

His tux fits perfectly, sleeves just the right length so you can see the cuff links. Tony Danza is a guy with a personality and musical ability that wins you over from the first note he sings. Then he tells his stories and his jokes, which make you feel you would like to spend a week with him. That's a Tony Danza cabaret show, or to use a more authentic word, "night club act".

Tony recreates the excitement of the golden age of New York night life when handsome and phenomenally entertaining song and dance men weaved their way through the tables to the stages of The Copa, The Persian Room and other clubs of that era.

He sings the songs you love and creates the warmth and audience rapport that make his show one that leaves you having the same type of smile that is constantly on his face. It still exist folks.....

Tony Danza: Standards & Stories at Feinstein's/54 Below February 24,25,March 17, 18,31 and April 1

Photo credit: Stephen Sorokoff


