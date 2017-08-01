Photo Coverage: On a Midsummer Night, A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Celebrates Opening!

SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK
Aug. 1, 2017  

The Public Theater is currently presenting its Free Shakespeare in the Park production of A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, directed by Lear deBessonet with choreography by Chase Brock. The show officially opened last night, Monday, July 31 and runs through Sunday, August 13. BroadwayWorld brings you photos from opening night below!

The complete cast of A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM features Annaleigh Ashford (Helena); De'Adre Aziza (Hippolyta); Kyle Beltran (Lysander); Min Borack (Fifth Fairy); Vinie Burrows (First Fairy, Peaseblossom); Danny Burstein(Nick Bottom); Justin Cunningham (Philostrate); Marcelle Davies-Lashley (Fairy Singer); Austin Durant (Snug); Shalita Grant (Hermia); Keith Hart (Third Fairy); Alex Hernandez (Demetrius); Jeff Hiller (Francis Flute); Robert Joy (Peter Quince); Patricia Lewis (Fourth Fairy); David Manis (Egeus, Cobweb); Pamela McPherson-Cornelius (Second Fairy); Patrena Murray (Snout); Kristine Nielsen(Puck); Bhavesh Patel (Theseus); Richard Poe (Oberon); Phylicia Rashad(Titania); Joe Tapper (Robin Starveling); Judith Wagner (Mote); Warren Wyss(Mustardseed); Benjamin Ye (Changeling Boy); and Rosanny Zayas (Understudy).

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM features scenic design by David Rockwell; costume design by Clint Ramos; lighting design by Tyler Micoleau; sound design by Jessica Paz; hair, wig, and make-up design by Cookie Jordan; original music, music supervision, and orchestrations by Justin Levine, additional orchestrations by Charlie Rosen; additional music supervision by Dean Sharenow; and music direction by Jon Spurney.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Kristine Nielsen

Marcelle Davies-Lashley, Justin Cunningham, Rosanny Zayas

Benjamin Ye, Judith Wagner, Min Borack, Keith Hart, Pamela McPherson-Cornelius, Warren Wyss, Patricia Lewis

Vinie Burrows

Bhavesh Patel, De'Adre Aziza, David Manis

Patrena Murray, Jeff Hiller, Danny Burstein, Robert Joy, Austin Durant, Joe Tapper

Kyle Beltran, Shalita Grant, Annaleigh Ashford, Alex Hernandez

Phylicia Rashad, Richard Poe

The cast of A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

The cast of A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

Benjamin Ye

Benjamin Ye

Warren Wyss

Warren Wyss

Austin Durant

Austin Durant

Lear deBessonet

Lear deBessonet

Jeff Hiller

Jeff Hiller

Bhavesh Patel

Bhavesh Patel

Justin Cunningham

Justin Cunningham

Robert Joy

Robert Joy

Richard Poe

Richard Poe

Lear deBessonet, Oskar Eustis

Lear deBessonet, Oskar Eustis

Marcelle Davies-Lashley

Marcelle Davies-Lashley

Rosanny Zayas

Rosanny Zayas

David Manis

David Manis

Rebecca Luker, Danny Burstein

Rebecca Luker, Danny Burstein

Keith Hart, Judith Wagner

Keith Hart, Judith Wagner

Patrena Murray

Patrena Murray

De'Adre Aziza

De'Adre Aziza

Brent Langdon, Kristine Nielsen

Brent Langdon, Kristine Nielsen

Patricia Lewis

Patricia Lewis

Shalita Grant

Shalita Grant

Justin Levine, Marcelle Davies-Lashley

Annaleigh Ashford, Joe Tapper

Annaleigh Ashford, Joe Tapper

Joe Tapper

Joe Tapper

Annaleigh Ashford

Annaleigh Ashford

Pamela McPherson-Cornelius

Pamela McPherson-Cornelius

Benjamin Ye, Marcelle Davies-Lashley

Vinie Burrows

Vinie Burrows

Kyle Beltran, Shalita Grant, Annaleigh Ashford, Alex Hernandez

Kyle Beltran, Shalita Grant, Annaleigh Ashford, Alex Hernandez

Kyle Beltran

Kyle Beltran

Alex Hernandez

Alex Hernandez

Phylicia Rashad

Phylicia Rashad

