Photo Coverage: Nancy Opel & Company Celebrate Opening Night of CURVY WIDOW

Aug. 4, 2017  

Curvy Widow, a new musical comedy with a book by Bobby Goldman, music and lyrics by Drew Brody (Broadway: Oh Hello: Outman), and directed by Peter Flynn (Rhapsody in Seth; Two Rooms), is currently playing at the Westside Theatre (407 West 43rd Street between 9th and 10th Avenues). BroadwayWorld is taking you inside opening night at Burger & Lobster below!

Opel is joined by Andrea Bianchi (TV's As The World Turns), Aisha de Haas (Broadway: Rent; Bring in 'Da Noise, Bring in 'Da Funk), Elizabeth Ward Land (Broadway: The Scarlet Pimpernel, Memphis), Ken Land (Broadway: The Scarlet Pimpernel; Promises, Promises), Alan Muraoka(TV's Sesame Street, Broadway: Miss Saigon) and Christopher Shyer (Broadway: Mamma Mia!, National Tour: The Book of Mormon).

Starring Tony Award nominee Nancy Opel (Broadway: Honeymoon In Vegas, Urinetown; The Toxic Avenger) as Curvy Window, this sassy, frank and witty new musical comedy takes us through the semi-autobiographical adventures of a gutsy, recently widowed 50-something woman as she immerses herself in the modern dating scene. From exploring internet personal ads and surviving hilarious first dates, to weighing the pros and cons of married vs unmarried men, this widow romps her way through it all with humor and perseverance, and discovers unexpected truths about love, life and sex. Featuring a brilliant cast of best friends, a dead husband, and a myriad of potential suitors - Curvy learns the hard way what it means to start life over in the modern age.

Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi

high res photos

Photo Coverage: Nancy Opel & Company Celebrate Opening Night of CURVY WIDOW
Nancy Opel

Photo Coverage: Nancy Opel & Company Celebrate Opening Night of CURVY WIDOW
Aisha de Haas, Peter Flynn, Andrea Bianchi, Christopher Shyer, Nancy Opel, Ken Land, Bobby Goldman, Elizabeth Ward Land, Alan Muraoka and Marcos Santana

Photo Coverage: Nancy Opel & Company Celebrate Opening Night of CURVY WIDOW
Peter Flynn and Andrea Burns

Photo Coverage: Nancy Opel & Company Celebrate Opening Night of CURVY WIDOW
Nancy Opel and Alan Muraoka

Photo Coverage: Nancy Opel & Company Celebrate Opening Night of CURVY WIDOW
Katie Finneran and Peter Flynn

Photo Coverage: Nancy Opel & Company Celebrate Opening Night of CURVY WIDOW
Nancy Opel and Bobby Goldman

Photo Coverage: Nancy Opel & Company Celebrate Opening Night of CURVY WIDOW
Nancy Opel, Christopher Shyer and Bobby Goldman

Photo Coverage: Nancy Opel & Company Celebrate Opening Night of CURVY WIDOW
Nancy Opel, Bobby Goldman and Brian Hemesath

Photo Coverage: Nancy Opel & Company Celebrate Opening Night of CURVY WIDOW
Peter Flynn and Devanand Janki

Photo Coverage: Nancy Opel & Company Celebrate Opening Night of CURVY WIDOW
Katie Finneran and Andrea Bianchi

Photo Coverage: Nancy Opel & Company Celebrate Opening Night of CURVY WIDOW
Drew Brody, Nancy Opel and Bobby Goldman

Photo Coverage: Nancy Opel & Company Celebrate Opening Night of CURVY WIDOW
Drew Brody, Nancy Opel, Bobby Goldman and Henry Krieger

Photo Coverage: Nancy Opel & Company Celebrate Opening Night of CURVY WIDOW
Jillian Steward and Nancy Opel

Photo Coverage: Nancy Opel & Company Celebrate Opening Night of CURVY WIDOW
Jillian Steward and Nancy Opel

Photo Coverage: Nancy Opel & Company Celebrate Opening Night of CURVY WIDOW
Anthony Rapp

Photo Coverage: Nancy Opel & Company Celebrate Opening Night of CURVY WIDOW
Jillian Steward and Peter Atkins

Photo Coverage: Nancy Opel & Company Celebrate Opening Night of CURVY WIDOW
Jillian Steward and Peter Atkins

Photo Coverage: Nancy Opel & Company Celebrate Opening Night of CURVY WIDOW
Peter Flynn and Marcos Santana

Photo Coverage: Nancy Opel & Company Celebrate Opening Night of CURVY WIDOW
Nancy Opel and Sutton Foster

Photo Coverage: Nancy Opel & Company Celebrate Opening Night of CURVY WIDOW
Bebe Neuwirth, Nancy Opel and Anthony Rapp

Photo Coverage: Nancy Opel & Company Celebrate Opening Night of CURVY WIDOW
John Cameron Mitchell, Drew Brody and Robin Lord Taylor

buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author Linda Lenzi

Linda Lenzi

  • Photo Coverage: Nancy Opel & Company Celebrate Opening Night of CURVY WIDOW
  • Photo Coverage: Backstage with the Winners of the 62nd Annual Drama Desk Awards!
  • Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for the 62nd Annual Drama Desk Awards!
  • Photo Coverage: 2017 Drama Desk Nominees Pose for Candids at Reception
  • Photo Coverage: JEKYLL & HYDE Cast Members Reunite to Celebrate 20 Years!
  • Photo Coverage: ERNEST SHACKLETON LOVES ME Celebrates Opening Night!

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com