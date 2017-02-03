Photo Coverage: Mel B Graces Time Square in New CHICAGO Billboard

CHICAGO
Feb. 3, 2017  

Mel B has graced Times Square in a brand new billboard for Chicago! She will continue to spice up Broadway through February 19 at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St., NYC).

Take a look at the new billboard below!

Mel B, also known to audiences worldwide as the iconic "Scary Spice" of the Spice Girls, is a chart-topping music artist, actress, author, TV host and entrepreneur. One of the busiest working moms in the entertainment industry, she's currently starring on hit TV shows on three different continents: in the US as a judge on NBC's "America's Got Talent;" in the UK as host of "Lip Sync Battle UK;" and in Australia as a guest judge on "The X Factor." She is an accomplished author with her bestselling autobiography Catch a Fire. Also a successful businesswoman and entrepreneur, Mel B has partnered with the group behind Serafina restaurants to spearhead their West Coast expansion of 6 locations with the first having launched this past fall in Los Angeles.

Photo credit: Walter McBride

Billboard for Mel B returning to Broadway in 'Chicago', for an eight-week run from December 28 to February 19 at the Ambassador Theatre, in Times Square on January 31, 2017 in New York City.

