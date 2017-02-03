Photo Coverage: Mel B Graces Time Square in New CHICAGO Billboard

Mel B has graced Times Square in a brand new billboard for Chicago! She will continue to spice up Broadway through February 19 at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St., NYC).

Mel B, also known to audiences worldwide as the iconic "Scary Spice" of the Spice Girls, is a chart-topping music artist, actress, author, TV host and entrepreneur. One of the busiest working moms in the entertainment industry, she's currently starring on hit TV shows on three different continents: in the US as a judge on NBC's "America's Got Talent;" in the UK as host of "Lip Sync Battle UK;" and in Australia as a guest judge on "The X Factor." She is an accomplished author with her bestselling autobiography Catch a Fire. Also a successful businesswoman and entrepreneur, Mel B has partnered with the group behind Serafina restaurants to spearhead their West Coast expansion of 6 locations with the first having launched this past fall in Los Angeles.

Photo credit: Walter McBride



