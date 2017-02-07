Photo Coverage: Lisa Kron and Daniel Zaitchik Accept 2017 Kleban Prizes
The annual KLEBAN PRIZE FOR MUSICAL THEATRE presentation took place just yesterday, February 6 at ASCAP. Some of Broadway's legendary musical theatre creators and young-up-and-comers will come out to honor the two prize winners, perform some of their material, and present their prizes at a food and drink reception hosted by ASCAP and BMI.
In addition to this year's winners, Daniel Zaitchik (the most promising musical theater lyricist), Lisa Kron (the most promising musical theater librettist), this year's attendees included Judy Kuhn (Fun Home, Fiddler on the Roof), Tony-nominated actress Mary Testa (Xanadu, 42nd Street, On the Town), Sheldon Harnick (Tony Award® and Pulitizer Prize-winning lyricist - Fiddler on the Roof, She Loves Me), Richard Maltby, Jr. (Tony Award-winning director, conceiver, lyricist - Ain't Misbehavin', Baby, Miss Saigon), Maury Yeston (Tony Award-winning composer/lyricist - Nine, Titanic), John Weidman (Tony-nominated librettist - Contact, Anything Goes, Assassins, Pacific Overtures), Andre Bishop (Artistic Director, Lincoln Center Theater) and more.
The Kleban Foundation was established in 1988 under the will of Edward L. Kleban, best known as the Tony and Pulitzer Prize winning lyricist of the musical A Chorus Line. Kleban's will made provisions for two annual prizes, which in recent years have totaled $100,000 each, payable over two years, to be given to the most promising lyricist and librettist in American Musical Theatre. For 27 years, The Kleban Prize, which has recognized and honored some of the American musical theatre's brightest developing talents, is unique in that it is bestowed not just for an artist's previous achievements, but for the promise of creativity to come.
BroadwayWorld takes you inside the celebration below!
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Sheldon Harnick, Seth Saltzman
Richard Maltby, Jr., Sheldon Harnick, Seth Saltzman
Sheldon Harnick
Sheldon Harnick, Richard Maltby, Jr., Maury Yeston
Elliot Brown, Maury Yeston, Sheldon Harnick, Andre Bishop, Sarah Douglas, Richard Terrano, Richard Maltby, Jr., John Weidman
Elliot Brown, Sheldon Harnick, Maury Yeston, Lisa Kron, Andre Bishop, Richard Terrano, Daniel Zaitchik, Richard Maltby, Jr., Sarah Douglas, John Weidman
Lisa Kron, Daniel Zaitchik
Lisa Kron, Daniel Zaitchik
Lisa Kron, Daniel Zaitchik
Rick Hip-Flores, Lisa Kron, Emily Skeggs, Judy Kuhn
Lisa Kron
Lisa Kron
Lisa Kron
Daniel Zaitchik
Daniel Zaitchik
Daniel Zaitchik
Drew Lewis, Emily Walton, Daniel Zaitchik, David Gardos
Judy Kuhn
Emily Skeggs
Patrick Cook, Daniel Zaitchik, Lisa Kron, Seth Saltzman
Mary Testa
Seth Saltzman
Patrick Cook
Richard Maltby, Jr.
Maury Yeston
Daniel Zaitchik
Daniel Zaitchik
Daniel Zaitchik, Drew Lewis
Emily Walton
David Gardos, Emily Walton, Daniel Zaitchik, Drew Lewis
Daniel Zaitchik, Richard Maltby, Jr.
Lisa Kron
Lisa Kron
Rick Hip-Flores, Judy Kuhn, Emily Skeggs
Judy Kuhn
Emily Skeggs
Lisa Kron, Richard Maltby, Jr.