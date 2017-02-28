Photo Coverage: Carolee Carmello, Robert Cuccioli and More Bring Musicals of the '20s to Town Hall in BROADWAY BY THE YEAR
Tony Award nominees Carolee Carmello (Parade, Scandalous), Mary Testa (Xanadu, 42nd Street, On the Town), Robert Cuccioli (Jekyll & Hyde, Spider Man: Turn Off the Dark), with Beth Malone (Fun Home) and Jill Paice (An American in Paris), starred in Town Hall's Broadway by the Year Series last night, February 27, in "The Broadway Musicals of the 1920s." BroadwayWorld was there and brings you photos below!
These five brilliant Broadway performers sang the timeless and exquisite songs written for Broadway in the 1920s by the likes of Irving Berlin, Cole Porter, The Gershwins, Rodgers & Hart, and Sigmund Romberg (among many others). They filled Town Hall with beautiful melodies, smart lyrics, and ultimately brought back the joy of hearing some of the most famous songs ever written.
Created/written/directed/hosted by Scott Siegel, the next show in the series is on Monday, March 27 at 8pm (the 1940s); the third show of the series will be on Monday, May 22 at 8pm (1997-2006) and the final show will be on Monday, June 19 at 8pm (2007-2016). Tickets are $50-$60 and can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-982-2787.
