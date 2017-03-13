Photo Coverage: COME FROM AWAY Takes Opening Night Bows!
COME FROM AWAY opened last night on Broadway, officially sharing the tale of a remarkable little town in Newfoundland with theatre goers. Come From Away features Petrina Bromley (Stratford's As You Like It);Geno Carr (The Old Globe's Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas); Jenn Colella(If/Then); Joel Hatch (Annie);Rodney Hicks (The Scottsboro Boys);Kendra Kassebaum (Wicked); Tony Award nominee Chad Kimball(Memphis); Lee MacDougall (Stratford's The Music Man); Caesar Samayoa(Sister Act); Q. Smith(Mary Poppins); Astrid Van Wieren (North American premiere of Mamma Mia!);Sharon Wheatley (Avenue Q); Josh Breckenridge (The Scottsboro Boys); Susan Dunstan (The Lion King US National Tour);Tamika Lawrence(If/Then) and Tony LePage (Rock of Ages).
See the cast take their opening night bows below!
In a heartbeat, 38 planes and 6,579 passengers were forced to land in Gander, Newfoundland, doubling the population of one small town on the edge of the world. On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
Theatre Marquee
The cast
Jenn Colella
The Band
Band Members: Caitlin Warbelow, Romano Di Nillo and Alec Berlin
Band members: Ian Eisendraft, Alec Berlin, Romano Di Nillo, Caitlin Warbelow and Ben Power
Band members: Ian Eisendraft, Alec Berlin, Romano Di Nillo, Caitlin Warbelow and Ben Power
Band members: Ian Eisendraft, Alec Berlin, Romano Di Nillo, Caitlin Warbelow and Ben Power
Band members: Alec Berlin, Romano Di Nillo and Caitlin Warbelow
Band members: Larry Lelli and Ian Eisenrath
The cast with Come From Aways
Chad Kimball
Jenn Colella and Beverly Bass
The cast and The Come From Aways
