Photo Coverage: Betty Buckley, Chita Rivera, Brian d'Arcy James and More Walk the Red Carpet at CONCERT FOR AMERICA: STAND UP, SING OUT!

The star-studded CONCERT FOR AMERICA: STAND UP, SING OUT! took place this afternoon, and BroadwayWorld brings you photos from the red carpet!

The sold-out show - created and produced by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley - featured performances and appearances by Betty Buckley, Michelle Collins, Lilla Crawford, Brian d'Arcy James, Sharon Gless, Judy Gold, Richard Kind, Judy Kuhn, Anika Larsen, Liz Larsen, Caissie Levy, Beth Malone, Carrie Manolakos, Stephanie Mills, Jessie Mueller, Kate Mulgrew, Julia Murney, Bebe Neuwirth, Kelli O'Hara, Piper Perabo, Rosie Perez, Billy Porter, Randy Rainbow, Caroline Rhea, Alice Ripley, Chita Rivera, Shayna Steele, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Ben Vereen, LiLlias White, Betsy Wolfe and more. The broadcast was directed by Emmy Award winner Debbie Miller.

Proceeds benefit several national organizations working to protect human rights, including the NAACP, Planned Parenthood, Southern Poverty Law Center, National Immigration Law Center, NAACP, and Sierra Club Foundation. Cornell William Brooks, President and CEO of the NAACP, will attend the concert and be a featured speaker as part of Friday's program.

Concert for America: Stand Up, Sing Out! was created and organized by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley in association with Your Kids, Our Kids with the support of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Additional concert locations for the Concert for America: Stand Up, Sing Out! series will be announced in the coming weeks.

For more information or to make a donation, visit www.concert4america2017.org and follow @Concert4America on Twitter and Instagram and on Facebook at Facebook.com/ConcertForAmerica.



Charles Busch



Donnie Cianciotto



James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky



Piper Perabo



Ben Vereen



Olga Merediz and Suzanne Hevner



Bebe Neuwirth



Rosie Perez



Judy Kuhn



Beth Malone



Beth Malone and Chita Rivera



Chita Rivera and Stephanie Mills



Stephanie Mills



Brian d'Arcy James



Max Crumm



Betty Buckley



Sharon Gless



