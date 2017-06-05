Click Here for More Articles on 2017 AWARDS SEASON
Photo Coverage: Backstage with the Winners of the 62nd Annual Drama Desk Awards!
The 62nd Annual Drama Desk Awards, hosted by Michael Urie, were held at The Town Hall (123 W. 43rd Street) just last night, June 4th.
The Drama Desk Awards, which are presented annually, honor outstanding achievement by professional theater artists on Broadway, Off-Broadway and Off-Off Broadway. What sets the Drama Desk Awards apart is that they are voted on and bestowed by theater critics, journalists, editors, publishers, and broadcasters covering theater.
Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi
Cynthia Nixon
Andy Karl
Andy Karl
Laura Linney
Phil LaDuca
Jane Greenwood
Catherine Zuber
David Brian Brown
Catherine Zuber and David BrIan Brown
Gareth Fry
Bradley King
Mimi Lien
Nicholas Pope
Bradley King, Mimi Lien and Nicholas Pope
Aaron Rhyne
Basil Twist
Jonathan Hochwald
The Wolves, The Playwrights Realm
Bill Sims Jr.
Jenn Colella and Gavin Creel
Jenn Colella and Gavin Creel
Jenn Colella
Jenn Colella
Gavin Creel
Jenn Colella and Gavin Creel
Lila Neugebauer
Simon Green
Andy Blankenbuehler
Ruben Santiago-Hudson
Rachel Chavkin
Ed Dixon
David Yazbek
Danny DeVito
Irene Sankoff and David Hein
Sue Frost
J.T. Rogers