Who's It Gonna Be? Find Out Who Is Winning at the 62nd Annual Drama Desk Awards... Updating Live!

Click Here for More Articles on 2017 AWARDS SEASON

The 62nd Annual Drama Desk Awards, hosted by Michael Urie, will be held at The Town Hall (123 W. 43rd Street) tonight, June 4th.

The Drama Desk Awards, which are presented annually, honor outstanding achievement by professional theater artists on Broadway, Off-Broadway and Off-Off Broadway. What sets the Drama Desk Awards apart is that they are voted on and bestowed by theater critics, journalists, editors, publishers, and broadcasters covering theater.

Check back throughout the night to find out who will win! Winners will be marked: **Winner**

Outstanding Play

If I Forget, by Steven Levenson, Roundabout Theatre Company

Indecent, by Paula Vogel, Vineyard Theatre

A Life, by Adam Bock, Playwrights Horizons

Oslo, by J. T. Rogers, Lincoln Center Theatre

Sweat, by Lynn Nottage, The Public Theater

Outstanding Musical

Anastasia

The Band's Visit, Atlantic Theater Company

Come From Away

Hadestown, New York Theatre Workshop

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical

Outstanding Revival of a Play

The Front Page

The Hairy Ape, Park Avenue Armory

Jitney, Manhattan Theatre Club

The Little Foxes, Manhattan Theatre Club

"Master Harold"... and the Boys, Signature Theatre Company

Picnic, Transport Group

Outstanding Revival of a Musical

Falsettos, Lincoln Center Theater

Hello, Dolly!

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Sweet Charity, The New Group

Tick, Tick... BOOM!, Keen Company

Outstanding Actor in a Play

Bobby Cannavale, The Hairy Ape, Park Avenue Armory

Daniel Craig, Othello, New York Theatre Workshop

Kevin Kline, Present Laughter

David Hyde Pierce, A Life, Playwrights Horizons

John Douglas Thompson, Jitney, Manhattan Theatre Club

Outstanding Actress in a Play

Cate Blanchett, The Present

Laura Linney, The Little Foxes

Laurie Metcalf, A Doll's House, Part 2

Amy Ryan, Love, Love, Love, Roundabout Theatre Company

Harriet Walter, The Tempest, St. Ann's Warehouse

Outstanding Actor in a Musical

Nick Blaemire, Tick, Tick...BOOM!, Keen Theatre

Jon Jon Briones, Miss Saigon

Nick Cordero, A Bronx Tale

Andy Karl, Groundhog Day

Jeremy Secomb, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Outstanding Actress in a Musical

Christy Altomare, Anastasia

Christine Ebersole, War Paint

Sutton Foster, Sweet Charity, The New Group

Patti LuPone, War Paint

Bette Midler, Hello, Dolly!

Laura Osnes, Bandstand

Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play

Michael Aronov, Oslo, Lincoln Center Theater

Danny DeVito, The Price, Roundabout Theatre Company **Winner**

Nathan Lane, The Front Page

Jeremy Shamos, If I Forget, Roundabout Theatre Company

Justice Smith, Yen, MCC Theater

Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play

Jayne Houdyshell, A Doll's House, Part 2

Randy Graff, The Babylon Line, Lincoln Center Theater

Marie Mullen, The Beauty Queen of Leenane, BAM

Cynthia Nixon, The Little Foxes, Manhattan Theatre Club **Winner**

Emily Skinner, Picnic

Kate Walsh, If I Forget, Roundabout Theatre Company

Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical

Gavin Creel, Hello, Dolly!

Jeffry Denman, Kid Victory, Vineyard Theatre

George Salazar, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical

Ari'el Stachel, The Band's Visit, Atlantic Theater Company

Brandon Uranowitz, Falsettos, Lincoln Center Theater

Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical

Kate Baldwin, Hello, Dolly!

Stephanie J. Block, Falsettos, Lincoln Center Theater

Jenn Colella, Come From Away

Mary Beth Peil, Anastasia

Nora Schell, Spamilton

Outstanding Director of a Play

Richard Jones, The Hairy Ape, Park Avenue Armory

Anne Kauffman, A Life, Playwrights Horizons

Richard Nelson, What Did You Expect?/Women of a Certain Age, The Public Theater

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Jitney, Manhattan Theatre Club

Daniel Sullivan, The Little Foxes, Manhattan Theatre Club

Daniel Sullivan, If I Forget, Roundabout Theatre Company

Outstanding Director of a Musical

Christopher Ashley, Come From Away

Bill Buckhurst, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Rachel Chavkin, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812

David Cromer, The Band's Visit, Atlantic Theater Company

Jerry Zaks, Hello, Dolly!

Outstanding Choreography

Andy Blankenbuehler, Bandstand

Warren Carlyle, Hello, Dolly!

Aletta Collins, The Hairy Ape, Park Avenue Armory

Kelly Devine, Come From Away

Denis Jones, Holiday Inn, Roundabout Theatre Company

Outstanding Book of a Musical

Terrence McNally, Anastasia

Itamar Moses, The Band's Visit, Atlantic Theater Company

Richard Oberacker and Rob Taylor, Bandstand.

Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Come From Away

Joe Tracz, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical

Outstanding Music

Stephen Flaherty, Anastasia

Dave Malloy, Beardo, Pipeline Theatre Company

Richard Oberacker, Bandstand

Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Come From Away

David Yazbek, The Band's Visit, Atlantic Theater Company

Outstanding Lyrics

Gerard Alessandrini, Spamilton

GQ and JQ, Othello: The Remix

Michael Korie, War Paint

Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Come From Away

David Yazbek, The Band's Visit, Atlantic Theater Company

Outstanding Orchestrations

Doug Besterman, Anastasia

Bruce Coughlin, War Paint

Benjamin Cox, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Bill Elliott and Greg Anthony Rassen, Bandstand

August Eriksmoen, Come From Away

Jamshied Sharifi, The Band's Visit, Atlantic Theater Company

Outstanding Music in a Play

Daniel Ocanto, Graham Ulicny, and Sean Smith, Alligator, New Georges in collaboration with the Sol Project

Marcus Shelby, Notes From the Field, Second Stage

Bill Sims Jr., Jitney, Manhattan Theatre Club

Outstanding Revue

Hello Dillie!, 59E59

Life Is for Living: Conversations With Coward, 59E59

Outstanding Set Design for a Play

David Gallo, Jitney, Manhattan Theatre Club

Nigel Hook, The Play That Goes Wrong **Winner**

Laura Jellinek, A Life, Playwrights Horizons

Stewart Laing, The Hairy Ape, Park Avenue Armory

Douglas W. Schmidt, The Front Page

Outstanding Set Design for a Musical

Lez Brotherston, 946: The Amazing Story of Adolphus Tips, St. Ann's Warehouse

Simon Kenny, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Mimi Lien, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 **Winner**

Santo Loquasto, Hello, Dolly!

Jason Sherwood, The View UpStairs

Outstanding Costume Design for a Play

Jane Greenwood, The Little Foxes, Manhattan Theatre Club **Winner**

Susan Hilferty, Present Laughter

Murell Horton, The Liar, CSC

Toni-Leslie James, Jitney, Manhattan Theatre Club

Stewart Laing, The Hairy Ape, Park Avenue Armory

Ann Roth, The Front Page

Outstanding Costume Design for a Musical

Linda Cho, Anastasia

Toni-Leslie James, Come From Away

Santo Loquasto, Hello, Dolly!

Anita Yavich, The View UpStairs

Paloma Young, Bandstand

Catherine Zuber, War Paint **Winner**

Outstanding Lighting Design for a Play

Christopher Akerlind, Indecent, Vineyard Theatre **Winner**

James Farncombe, The Tempest, St. Ann's Warehouse

Rick Fisher, The Judas Kiss, Brooklyn Academy Of Music

Mimi Jordan Sherin, The Hairy Ape, Park Avenue Armory

Stephen Strawbridge, "Master Harold"...and the Boys, Signature Theatre Company

Justin Townsend, The Little Foxes, Manhattan Theatre Club

Outstanding Lighting Design for a Musical

Jeff Croiter, Bandstand

Mark Henderson, Sunset Boulevard

Bradley King, Hadestown, New York Theatre Workshop

Bradley King, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 **Winner**

Amy Mae, Sweeney Todd: The Barber of Fleet Street

Malcolm Rippeth, 946: The Amazing Story of Adolphus Tips, St. Ann's Warehouse

Outstanding Projection Design

Reid Farrington, CasablancaBox, HERE

Elaine McCarthy, Notes From the Field, Second Stage

Jared Mezzocchi, Vietgone, Manhattan Theatre Club

John Narun, Gorey: The Secret Lives of Edward Gorey, Life Jacket Theatre Company

Aaron Rhyne, Anastasia **Winner**

Outstanding Sound Design in a Play

Mikhail Fiksel, A Life, Playwrights Horizons

Gareth Fry and Pete Malkin, The Encounter **Winner**

Brian Quijada, Where Did We Sit on the Bus?, Ensemble Studio Theatre/Radio Drama Network

Leon Rothenberg, Notes From the Field, Second Stage

Jane Shaw, Men on Boats, Playwrights Horizons/Clubbed Thumb

Outstanding Sound Design in a Musical

Simon Baker, 946: The Amazing Story of Adolphus Tips, St. Ann's Warehouse

Peter Hylenski, Anastasia

Scott Lehrer, Hello, Dolly!

Nicholas Pope, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 **Winner**

Mick Potter, Cats

Brian Ronan, War Paint

Matt Stine, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Outstanding Wig and Hair

David BrIan Brown, War Paint **Winner**

Campbell Young Associates, Hello, Dolly!

John Jared Janas, Yours Unfaithfully, Mint Theatre Company

Jason Hayes, The View UpStairs

Josh Marquette, Present Laughter

Tom Watson, The Little Foxes, Manhattan Theatre Club

Outstanding Solo Performance

Nancy Anderson, The Pen (Inner Voices), Premieres

Ed Dixon, Georgie: My Adventures With George Rose

Marin Ireland, On the Exhale, Roundabout Underground

Sarah Jones, Sell/Buy/Date, Manhattan Theatre Club

Brian Quijada, Where Did We Sit on the Bus?, Ensemble Studio Theatre/Radio Drama Network

Anna Deavere Smith, ''Notes From the Field, Second Stage

Unique Theatrical Experience

CasablancaBox, HERE

The Paper Hat Game, The Tank/3-Legged Dog

The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart, National Theatre of Scotland

The Ephemera Trilogy, The Tank/Flint & Tinder

Outstanding Fight Choreography

J. David Brimmer, Yen, MCC Theatre

Donal O'Farrell, Quietly, Irish Repertory Theatre

Michael Rossmy and Rick Sordelet, Troilus and Cressida, New York Shakespeare Festival

Thomas Schall, Othello, New York Theatre Workshop

Thomas Schall, The Hairy Ape, Park Avenue Armory

U. Jonathan Toppo, Sweat, The Public Theatre

Outstanding Adaptation

David Ives, The Liar, Classic Stage Company

Ellen McLaughlin, The Trojan Women, the Flea Theatre

Outstanding Puppet Design

Basil Twist, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Lyndie Wright, Sarah Wright, 946: The Amazing Story of Adolphus Tips, St. Ann's Warehouse

SPECIAL AWARDS

Outstanding Ensemble

The Wolves, The Playwrights Realm: The superbly talented cast of Sarah DeLappe's debut play -Mia Barron, Brenna Coates, Jenna Dioguardi, Samia Finnerty, Midori Francis, Lizzy Jutila, Sarah Mezzanotte, Tedra Millan, Lauren Patten, and Susannah Perkins-jelled as one, proving that team spirit is just a alive on the stage as it is on the soccer field.

Special Award to Phil LaDuca: Proving that character comes from the ground up, the designer's innovative flexible dance shoe ensures that hoofers on any stage remain on point.

Sam Norkin Award: Lila Neugebauer: During a season that saw her helm the original works The Antipodes, Everybody, Miles for Mary, and The Wolves, and resurrect the works of esteemed playwrights Edward Albee, Maria Irene Fornes, and Adrienne Kennedy in Signature Plays, director Lila Neugebauer has shown that her dauntless insight into the human condition knows no bounds.

The Drama Desk Awards, which are presented annually, honor outstanding achievement by professional theater artists on Broadway, Off-Broadway and Off-Off Broadway. What sets the Drama Desk Awards apart is that they are voted on and bestowed by theater critics, journalists, editors, publishers, and broadcasters covering theater.

The Drama Desk was founded in 1949 to explore key issues in the theater and to bring together critics and writers in an organization to support the ongoing development of theater in New York. The organization began presenting its awards in 1955, and it is the only critics' organization to honor achievement in the theater with competition among Broadway, Off Broadway and Off-Off Broadway productions in the same categories.

Related Articles