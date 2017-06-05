Click Here for More Articles on 2017 AWARDS SEASON
Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for the 62nd Annual Drama Desk Awards!
The 62nd Annual Drama Desk Awards, hosted by Michael Urie, were held at The Town Hall (123 W. 43rd Street) just last night, June 4th.
The Drama Desk Awards, which are presented annually, honor outstanding achievement by professional theater artists on Broadway, Off-Broadway and Off-Off Broadway. What sets the Drama Desk Awards apart is that they are voted on and bestowed by theater critics, journalists, editors, publishers, and broadcasters covering theater.
Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi
Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi
Daniel Craig and Sam Gold
Kate Baldwin
Phil LaDuca
Nora Schell
Irene Sankoff and David Hein
Nancy Anderson
Ed Dixon
Marin Ireland
Michael Aronov
Kate Baldwin and Graham Rowat
Christopher Ashley
Christopher Ashley, Kelly Devine, Irene Sankoff and David Hein
Kelly Devine
Gerard Alessandrini
Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus
Justin Townsend
David Gallo and guest
Dillie Keane, Simon Green and Caroline O'Connor
Alligator
Jonathan Raviv
Sara Beth Pfeifer
George Salazar
George Salazar and his Mom
Denis Jones
Joe Tracz and Rob Rokicki
Nick Blaemire and Ana Nogueira
Jen Barnhart and Elizabeth Ann Berg
Aaron Rhyne
Nick Cearley and Emerson Collins
Steven Levenson
Reid Farrington and Sarah Farrington
Elaine McCarthy and Elizabeth Briggs
Jason Sherwood
Buyer & Cellar Performers
J.T. Rogers and Rebecca Ashley
Gareth Fry and Laura Fry
James Hayden Rodriguez
Andy Blankenbuehler and Elly Blankenbuehler
Brandon Uranowitz and Zachary Prince
Linda Cho
J. Jared Janas
Chris McCarrell
Marcus Shelby and family
Emily Skinner
Susan Hilferty
Amy Ryan
Basil Twist and Ken Ard
The View Upstairs
Brandon Victor Dixon
Danielle Panabaker and Bradley King
Cynthia Nixon
Mary Beth Peil
Randy Rainbow and his Mom
The Band's Visit
Jenn Colella
The Wolves
Mimi Lien and Alec Duffy
Jeff Croiter and Kate Wetherhead
Max Vernon
Danny DeVito and Lucy DeVito
Robert Taylor
Gavin Creel
Ariel Stachel
Katrina Lenk
Tony Shalhoub
Jeremy Shamos
David BrIan Brown and Richard Monreal
Jerry Zaks and Jill Zaks
David Hyde Pierce
Peter Hylenski and Susan Hylenski
Christy Altomare
Jon Jon Briones
Laura Linney
Paula Vogel
Tommy Tune
Rachel Chavkin and Jake Heinrich
Dave Malloy
Laurie Metcalf and Jayne Houdyshell
Nafeesa Monroe and John Douglas Thompson
Jamshied Sharifi and guest
Ruben Santiago-Hudson
Ruben Santiago-Husdon and Jeannie Santiago-Hudson
George Takei
Bill Sims Jr. and guest
Laura Osnes
Laura Osnes and Nathan Johnson
Leon Rothenberg and Samantha Watson
J. David Brimmer and guest
Christopher Fitzgerald
War Paint
Luke Fischer
Orfeh and Andy Karl
Nick Cordero and Amanda Kloots-Larsen
Lynn Nottage and Tony Gerber
GQ and JQ
Janet Kagan and Howard Kagan
Tom Kirdahy and Terrence McNally
Michael Urie
Kate Walsh
Doug Besterman and guest
Trevor Hardwick and Stephen Flaherty
Christine Ebersole
Christine Ebersole and Bill Moloney