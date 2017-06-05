Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for the 62nd Annual Drama Desk Awards!

The 62nd Annual Drama Desk Awards, hosted by Michael Urie, were held at The Town Hall (123 W. 43rd Street) just last night, June 4th.

The Drama Desk Awards, which are presented annually, honor outstanding achievement by professional theater artists on Broadway, Off-Broadway and Off-Off Broadway. What sets the Drama Desk Awards apart is that they are voted on and bestowed by theater critics, journalists, editors, publishers, and broadcasters covering theater.

Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi