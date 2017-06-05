2017 AWARDS SEASON
Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for the 62nd Annual Drama Desk Awards!

Jun. 5, 2017  

The 62nd Annual Drama Desk Awards, hosted by Michael Urie, were held at The Town Hall (123 W. 43rd Street) just last night, June 4th.

The Drama Desk Awards, which are presented annually, honor outstanding achievement by professional theater artists on Broadway, Off-Broadway and Off-Off Broadway. What sets the Drama Desk Awards apart is that they are voted on and bestowed by theater critics, journalists, editors, publishers, and broadcasters covering theater.

Click here for a full list of winners and check out photos from the red carpet below!

Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi

Danny DeVito and Lucy DeVito

Robert Taylor

Gavin Creel

Ariel Stachel

Katrina Lenk

Tony Shalhoub

Jeremy Shamos

David BrIan Brown and Richard Monreal

Jerry Zaks and Jill Zaks

David Hyde Pierce

Peter Hylenski and Susan Hylenski

Christy Altomare

Christy Altomare

Jon Jon Briones

Laura Linney

Paula Vogel

Tommy Tune

Rachel Chavkin and Jake Heinrich

Dave Malloy

Laurie Metcalf and Jayne Houdyshell

Nafeesa Monroe and John Douglas Thompson

Jamshied Sharifi and guest

Ruben Santiago-Hudson

Ruben Santiago-Husdon and Jeannie Santiago-Hudson

George Takei

Bill Sims Jr. and guest

Laura Osnes

Laura Osnes and Nathan Johnson

Leon Rothenberg and Samantha Watson

J. David Brimmer and guest

Christopher Fitzgerald

War Paint

Luke Fischer

Orfeh and Andy Karl

Nick Cordero and Amanda Kloots-Larsen

Nick Cordero and Amanda Kloots-Larsen

Lynn Nottage and Tony Gerber

GQ and JQ

Janet Kagan and Howard Kagan

Tom Kirdahy and Terrence McNally

Michael Urie

Michael Urie

Kate Walsh

Kate Walsh

Doug Besterman and guest

Trevor Hardwick and Stephen Flaherty

Christine Ebersole

Christine Ebersole

Christine Ebersole and Bill Moloney


1 DAYS TO GO - VOTING IS OPEN
