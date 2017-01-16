Photo Coverage: A Backstage Visit with Laura Osnes, Lindsay Mendez & more at 75 YEARS OF BARBRA STREISAND

Maestro Luke Frazier and The American Pops Orchestra - Washington, DC's innovative hometown orchestra - continued their all-star 2016-2017 season with Don't Rain on My Parade: 75 Years of Barbra Streisand on Friday, January 13 at The George Washington University's Lisner Auditorium (730 21st Street NW, Washington, DC).

Streisand marks her landmark 75th birthday in 2017 and the APO leads the way in honoring this legendary star with the lush sound of its 28-piece orchestra and special guests from stage and screen. This new evening celebrates the ten-time Grammy Award-winning actress and singer with career highlights ranging from Broadway standards and Hollywood hits to the Great American Songbook and her pop chart-toppers.

Don't Rain on My Parade: 75 Years of Barbra Streisand featured Broadway and concert stars Laura Osnes (Two time Tony Award nominee; Cinderella, Bandstand), Amber Iman (Shuffle Along, Soul Doctor), Will & Anthony Nunziata (Carnegie Hall, New York Pops), Lucia Spina, Bayla Whitten, and Lindsay Mendez (Wicked, Significant Other). The show was directed by Nathan Brewer.

The APO's 2016-2017 season will continue with a new family-oriented Cinderella (March 11) and You Spin Me 'Round: An 80s Dance Party (April 7). Tickets to all shows are on sale now at www.TheAmericanPops.org.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



The American Pops Orchestra '75 Years of Streisand' at the George Washington University Lisner Auditorium on January 13, 2017 in Washington, D.C.



