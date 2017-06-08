Party Like a Broadway Star: Where to Eat, Drink and Celebrate the 2017 Tony Awards!

Tony night is fast approaching, and while we all wish we could be in the "room where it happens," Radio City Music Hall only has so many seats! If you're still looking for a place to get your party on, check out this list of the hottest spots to celebrate Broadway's biggest night!

In NYC:

Feinstein's/54 Below

254 W 54th St

If you're not at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 11, then share the excitement of the night at the best Tony Awards viewing party in town. Join in the fun at the ultimate Broadway venue, Feinstein's/54 Below, to watch the Tonys on big screens while enjoying hors d'oeuvres, dinner, an open bar and the company of other enthusiastic theatre lovers. Pre-show fun begins at 6:30 pm and includes live entertainment by hosts Tony Award winner Cady Huffman and two-time Tony Award nominee Brad Oscar, co-stars from the original cast of the blockbuster musical The Producers. Plus be on the lookout for the special Tony Awards pool and the opportunity to win two tickets to the 2017 nominated show of your choice.

Metropolitan Room

34 W 22nd St

Metropolitan Room hosts their 3rd annual Tony Awards Party. Doors will open at 5:45 PM, featuring their own Red Carpet Arrivals interviewed on the Red Carpet, and then enter the Metropolitan Room to watch the Tony Awards Red Carpet Arrivals from 7-8 and then the ceremony at 8PM. The event will be featuring Live Music and Broadway Entertainment as well. Hosted by Joan Rivers impersonator Dorothy Bishop. Seats are Limited. Reservation by Phone Only 212.206.0440. $25 menu minimum.

Laurie Beechman Theatre

407 W 42nd St

The Laurie Beechman's annual Tony party returns at 6:30pm on Tony night. For reservations, email beechmantheatre@westbankcafe.com with the subject line "Tony Awards." There will be no cover charge, but a $35 food and beverage minimum per person. There will be prizes awarded after voting for your favorites!

The Green Room 42

570 Tenth Avenue

The Green Room 42 will present a Tony Awards Viewing Party, hosted by Lesli Margherita (Matilda, Dames at Sea) and Lauren Molina (The Skivvies), on June 11 starting at 6:30 p.m. The evening will feature pre-show and commercial break entertainment by Margherita and Molina. Plus contests, prizes, and theatre fun, all at NYC's newest, funkiest, cabaret club!

Joe Allen

326 W 46th St

On Sunday, June 11th 2017, Joe Allen will once again be hosting a three-course, price fixe dinner in honor of the 2017 Tony Awards! This exciting event will include a full viewing of the Tony red carpet and pre-show, as well as the Awards ceremony itself. The fun begins at 6:30pm with passed hors d'ouvres and complimentary prosecco during the pre-show. Dinner service begins at 7:30pm. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 212-581-6464. The Joe Allen Tony Dinner is $100.00 per person (additional drinks, tax and gratuity not included).

The Players

16 Gramercy Park S

Come to the club with your friends and watch the event on a number of screens that will be up all over the townhouse. The event is hosted by Members & Special Guests. The event will include a Tony-themed a la carte menu, specialty cocktails, a festive ambiance, Tony-themed trivia and games and other fun surprises! Reservations required, RSVP online. The event is $20 per person and exclusively for Members and Member Guests only. Event Begins at 6 p.m., Awards Begin at 8 p.m.

Theatre Resources Unlimited/Jack Doyle's Pub & Restaurant

240 W. 35th St.

Join this warm and friendly, special theater-lover fundraiser to give TRU a little financial boost as they enter the slow summer months ahead. Enjoy the Tony Awards with TRU friends (including some former and current nominees and winners) and great food from Jack Doyle's on W. 35th Street. Buffet to include roast sirloin of beef, chicken francaise, atlantic salmon, penne pasta, roasted potatoes, vegetables and salad bar. Plus wine with dinner, and of course a cash bar. And 6 big screen TV's! Enter the Tony Pool for a chance to win some great prizes, including a pair of tickets to Come From Away, a pair of tickets to Indecent, a pair of vouchers to Shakespeare in the Park's Julius Caesar, and more. $60 for TRU Members. $70 for non-members. Purchase tickets on the website. (Tony pool ballots will be available just prior to the event: $6 each, two for $10). Room is limited to 60 attendees, so purchase now and secure your spot!

The Toolbox

1742 2nd Avenue

This annual event features Bartender Markyus and Showtunes Expert Mitch and includes drink specials starting at 3pm. The event not only features a viewing of the ceremony, but also a ballot contest. It's $2 to play, and the winner receives the cash pool. Ballots must be turned in the day of by 8pm and you must be present to win.

Ocean Prime New York

123 West 52nd St.

Ocean Prime New York, the modern American restaurant and lounge from renowned restaurateur Cameron Mitchell, is hosting a special Tony Awards viewing party in their lounge. Guests are invited to stop by for the 71st telecast while they sip on specialty cocktails named in honor of this season's shows and munch on complimentary truffle popcorn. Guests can even fill out a special awards ballot with their predictions for the chance to win a $150 gift card to Ocean Prime New York.

In LA:

Actors Fund/Skirball Cultural Center

2701 N. Sepulveda Boulevard

The place to be in Los Angeles on Broadway's Biggest Night is at The Actors Fund's 21st Anniversary Tony Awards® Viewing Party! Featuring celebrity red carpet arrivals, cocktails and exciting silent auction, delicious dinner and the 2017 Tony Awards® broadcasted live from New York City! Hosted by Bryan Batt and honoring Betty Buckley.

As always, don't forget to follow along with us on BroadwayWorld, where we will be bringing you live updates on winners and performances, interviews with the stars, live photos, and so much more!

Watch the Tony Awards, June 11th at 8pm on CBS.

