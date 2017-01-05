PBS Broadcast of Falsettos Will Feature Minor Lyric Adjustments

Click Here for More Articles on FALSETTOS

In order to prepare Falsettos for public broadcast, a Lincoln Center rep confirms that minor changes were made to lyrics containing explicit language during the filmed January 3rd and 4th performances.

Alterations include Marvin and Whizzer's lyrics in "The Baseball Game" originally written as "How could I know without him/My life would be boring as shit." The line was changed to "My life would be flat as a lake."

Additionally Cordelia's lyric in "A Day in Falsettoland" changed from "You save lives and I save chicken fat/I can't fucking deal with that" to "How'm I supposed to deal with that?"

Falsettos, which won two Tony Awards for its score by William Finn and book by William Finn and James Lapine, combines the duo's 1981 musical March of the Falsettos with their 1990 sequel Falsettoland, to tell the story of a gay man named Marvin, his lover Whizzer, Marvin's wife Trina, and their extended family from the early '80s through the beginning of the AIDS crisis.

With filming concluded, all future performances will return to the original score.

PBS has yet to announce a broadcast date.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

