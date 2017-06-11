OSLO's J.T. Rogers Wins 2017 Tony Award for Best Play

J.T. Rogers has won the 2017 Tony Award for Best Play for Oslo. The production also received nominations for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play: Jefferson Mays; Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play: Jennifer Ehle; Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play: Michael Aronov; Best Scenic Design of a Play: Michael Yeargan; Best Lighting Design of a Play: Donald Holder and Best Direction of a Play: Barlett Sher.

How did the 1993 Middle East peace talks come to be held secretly in a castle in the middle of a forest outside Oslo? A darkly funny and sweeping new play, Oslo tells the surprising true story of the back-channel talks, unlikely friendships and quiet heroics that led to the 1993 Oslo Peace Accords between the Israelis and Palestinians.

As he did with such wit and intelligence in Blood and Gifts, J.T. Rogers presents a deeply personal story set against a complex historical canvas: a story about the individuals behind world history and their all too human ambitions. Directed by Bartlett Sher.

Below, watch a montage of scenes from the Newhouse production of Oslo by J.T. Rogers, directed by Bartlett Sher:

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Related Articles