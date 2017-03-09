Magnifique! AMELIE Cast Recording in the Works; Digital Release Set for May

Producers just announced the Original Broadway Cast Recording of the much anticipated Amelie, A NEW MUSICAL, by a new imprint of the Warner Music Group. The original Broadway cast recording will be available for pre-order starting Thursday, March 9, 2017, and will be released on Friday, May 19, 2017 (online) and Friday, June 9, 2017 (in stores). Michael Croiter will serve as album executive producer; Daniel Messe and Gary Maurer will serve as producers; and Nathan Tysen will serve as associate producer. For more information and to sign-up for updates on the record's release, visit AmelieBroadway.com.

To pre-order, click here.

AMELIE, A NEW MUSICAL will begin performances on Broadway on Thursday, March 9, 2017 at the Walter Kerr Theatre (219 W 48th Street) and officially open Monday, April 3, 2017.

The cast of Amelie, A New Musical features Phillipa Soo, Adam Chanler-Berat, David Andino, Randy Blair, Heath Calvert, Alison Cimmet, Savvy Crawford, Manoel Felciano, Harriett D. Foy, Alyse Alan Louis, Maria-Christina Oliveras, Paul Whitty and Tony Sheldon.

With a book by Tony Award nominee Craig Lucas, music by Daniel Messe and lyrics by Nathan Tysen & Messe, Amelie, A NEW MUSICAL is directed by Tony Award winner Pam Mackinnon, musical staging and choreography by Sam Pinkleton, music direction by Kimberly Grigsby, scenic and costume design by Tony Award winner David Zinn, co-lighting design by Tony Award nominee Jane Cox and Mark Barton, sound design by Tony Award nominee Kai Harada, projection design by Peter Nigrini, puppet design by Amanda Villalobos, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, vocal arrangements by Kimberly Grigsby and Daniel Messe, and orchestrations by Tony Award winner Bruce Coughlin.

In 2015, Amelie, A NEW MUSICAL had its critically acclaimed world premiere at Berkeley Repertory Theatre, which topped "Best Theater of 2015" lists in the Los Angeles Times and the San Francisco Chronicle.

Amelie is an extraordinary young woman who lives quietly in the world, but loudly in her mind. She covertly improvises small, but surprising acts of kindness that bring joy and mayhem. But when a chance at love comes her way, Ame?lie realizes that to find happiness she'll have to risk everything and say what's in her heart. Come be inspired by this imaginative dreamer who finds her voice, discovers the power of connection and sees possibility around every corner. In these uncertain times, Ame?lie is someone to believe in.

AMELIE is a heartwarming comedy that "proves that the world is better when we're all in it together" (Paste Magazine).

AMELIE, A NEW MUSICAL is produced on Broadway by Aaron Harnick, David Broser, Triptyk Studios, Spencer B. Ross and Harbor Entertainment.

