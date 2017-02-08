Kathleen Turner and More Join Dr. Ruth for LOVE 2.0 Tonight at Symphony Space

Click Here for More Articles on NEW YORK CITY

LOVE 2.0 with DR. Ruth Westheimer is set for tonight, February 8, at 7:30PM at Symphony Space.

Just in time for Valentine's Day, Dr. Ruth Westheimer introduces an evening of fictional love stories, performed by actors including Peter Sagal (Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!), Kathleen Turner (Californication), and showbiz sweethearts Dylan Baker (The Americans) and Becky Ann Baker (Girls).

Mannered tales of chivalry and courtly love unfold alongside modern rituals of speed dating and anonymous encounters online. In a special twist, we present real, looking-for-love profiles from OkCupid.

Selected Shorts was conceived with a simple premise: take great stories by well-known and emerging writers and have them performed by terrific actors of stage and screen.

IF YOU GO:

LOVE 2.0

WHEN: Wed Feb 8 at 7:30PM

WHERE: Symphony Space, 2537 Broadway at 95th Street

TICKETS: $30; Member $27; 30 & Under $15

For more information, click here.

Selected Shorts is an award-winning, one-hour radio program and podcast featuring readings of classic and new short fiction, recorded live at New York's Symphony Space and on tour around the country. Each week on public radio stations nationwide, great actors from stage, screen, and television bring short stories to life. One of the most popular series on theairwaves, this unique show is produced for radio by Symphony Space and distributed by PRI. Selected Shorts is broadcast on 143 public radio stations nationwide for 300,000 listeners weekly. The podcast has over 380,000 iTunes subscribers.

Related Articles