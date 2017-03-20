Hamilton
Click Here for More Articles on Hamilton

Javier Munoz Will Return to Title Role in HAMILTON Tomorrow

Mar. 20, 2017  
Javier Munoz Will Return to Title Role in HAMILTON Tomorrow

A sight for sore eyes! HAMILTON's Javier Muñoz, who is now recovered, will return from his medical leave tomorrow, March 21, he announced via Twitter.

Jevon McFerrin, Broadway's alternate Alexander Hamilton, had stepped into the role following Muñoz's injury.

As previously announced, Brian d'Arcy James will return to the company as 'King George' starting April 14.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, music direction/orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. The musical won eleven 2016 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Score, Book of a Musical, Direction of a Musical, Choreography and Orchestrations. Mr. Miranda received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama for Hamilton.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War, and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • Alan Menken Wants Harvey Fierstein for Ursula in Live Action LITTLE MERMAID
  • Rialto Chatter: Is SWEET CHARITY on its Way to Broadway?
  • Jason Kander Strikes Back at Richard Spencer's Use of Song from CABARET
  • Director of Live-Action MULAN Says No Songs Are Anticipated
  • POLL: Pick Your Favorite Live Action Disney Adaptation!
  • Broadway's ON YOUR FEET! Congas Into 2018 with New Block of Tickets

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com