Javier Munoz Will Return to Title Role in HAMILTON Tomorrow

A sight for sore eyes! HAMILTON's Javier Muñoz, who is now recovered, will return from his medical leave tomorrow, March 21, he announced via Twitter.

Jevon McFerrin, Broadway's alternate Alexander Hamilton, had stepped into the role following Muñoz's injury.

As previously announced, Brian d'Arcy James will return to the company as 'King George' starting April 14.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, music direction/orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. The musical won eleven 2016 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Score, Book of a Musical, Direction of a Musical, Choreography and Orchestrations. Mr. Miranda received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama for Hamilton.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War, and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

