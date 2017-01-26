It's a Date! Head to the Movies in Manhattan with Your SIGNIFICANT OTHER

Producers of Joshua Harmon's (Bad Jews) new play Significant Other have announced that the show is partnering with City Cinemas to offer a special opportunity to receive complementary movie passes for you and your "significant other" (whoever that may be...your bff, your barista, your grandma, etc....). Anyone who purchases a full-priced ticket to the show with the unique promotional code will receive a pair of movie passes.

The passes are valid at any of the six City Cinema movie theater locations in Manhattan: Cinemas 1, 2, & 3; East 86th St. Cinema; The Paris Theatre, The Beekman Theatre, Village East Cinema and its affiliate Angelika Film Center. Check here for a full listing of what movies are and will be playing. Showtimes for the Angelika Film Center can be found here.

Theatregoers can take advantage of this offer by going to TelechargeOffers.com, calling (212) 947-8844, or visiting the box office of The Booth Theatre (222 West 45th Street) and using code SOCTYCNM. The offer is available for all performances through 3/26/17 for any purchase of a full-priced ticket. Show tickets are subject to availability. The movie passes cannot be used during the first two weeks of a first run engagement or for motion pictures where prohibited by contractual obligation.

Here is how theatregoers will receive their movie passes depending on point of purchase:

1) The Booth Theatre box office - Patrons who purchase their tickets at the box office will receive two movie vouchers per ticket purchased.

2) By phone - When patrons stops at The Booth Theatre box office on the day of their performance to pick up their tickets, two movie vouchers will be given per ticket purchased.

3) On-line with an e-ticket printout -Patrons should stop at The Booth Theatre box office to pick up the movie vouchers the day of their performance.

Significant Other will begin previews at The Booth Theatre (222 West 45th St.) on Valentine's Day, Tuesday, February 14th and officially open Thursday, March 2nd.

The Broadway debut of playwright Joshua Harmon will be complemented by the Broadway debut of director Trip Cullman, who guided the play to its successful off- Broadway engagement. The cast includes: Gideon Glick, John Behlmann, Sas Goldberg, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Lindsay Mendez, Luke Smith and Barbara Barrie.

The creative team includes choreography by Sam Pinkleton (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, Amélie), scenic design by Mark Wendland (Tony Award nominee, The Merchant of Venice, Next to Normal), costume design by Kaye Voyce (The Real Thing, The Realistic Joneses), lighting design by Japhy Weideman (Tony Award nominee, The Visit, Airline Highway, Of Mice and Men) and sound design by Daniel Kluger (The Common Pursuit).

People and relationships change. But what if everyone is changing faster than you? Is finding "The one" the only path to happiness? That's exactly what's racing through the mind of Jordan Berman as his best friends all find their Significant Others. Is separation anxiety from your friends normal? At least his grandma isn't too busy to take his calls. It's a show that's a lot like life - sometimes absurd, always honest and full of humor.

Significant Other began at Roundabout Theatre Company following the professional debut and world premiere of Joshua Harmon's play Bad Jews at Roundabout Underground's Black Box in fall 2012. Bad Jews was the first play to transfer to the Roundabout's Laura Pels Theatre and became the third most produced licensed play last season. Significant Other becomes Roundabout's second new play to transfer to Broadway following the success of Stephen Karam's Tony Award-winning play, The Humans.

Significant Other is presented on Broadway by Jeffrey Richards, Rebecca Gold, Ronald Frankel, Spencer Ross, Ira Pittelman & Tom Hulce, Patty Baker, CandyWendyJamiePaula Productions, Gabrielle Palitz, Terry Schnuck, Mark S. Golub & David S. Golub, Caiola Productions, Adam S. Gordon, In Fine Company, Cody Lassen, Aaron Priest, Darren P. DeVerna & Jeremiah J. Harris, Will Trice, The Shubert Organization and Roundabout Theatre Company.

Related Articles