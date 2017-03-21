Broadway-Bound MEAN GIRLS Headlines Broadway at The National Theatre's 2017-18 Season, Featuring HAMILTON, WAITRESS and More!

Broadway at The National announces its 2017-18 season featuring the anticipated world premiere of the Broadway-bound new musical Mean Girls, with a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey based on her screenplay for the Paramount Pictures film, the return of Cameron Mackintosh's new production of Boublil and Schönberg's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon Les Misérables, the only area appearance of the one-of-a-kind internet sensation The Piano Guys, the Washington premiere of the hilarious smash hit comedy Something Rotten! and the Washington premiere of Waitress with music by six-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles.

The National Theatre has teamed up with The Kennedy Center to offer our subscribers seats to Hamilton as part of the full Broadway at The National 2017-18 subscription package.

"We're thrilled to present another magnetic Broadway season at The National Theatre, including the World Premiere of the new musical Mean Girls prior to Broadway," said Steve Traxler, president of Jam Theatricals. "One of our main objectives with The National Theatre is to continue its long history as the home for premieres of landmark American musicals, while continuing to present the best of Broadway and exciting new concert residencies."

With producers Lorne Michaels and Stuart Thompson, The National Theatre is excited to host the highly anticipated world premiere of the new musical Mean Girls, adapted from the hit Paramount Pictures film. The new musical will feature a book by Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond ("30 Rock," "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"), and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde). Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon, Something Rotten!) will direct and choreograph.

ThePianoGuys bring their one-of-a-kind arrangements and comedic charm to The National Theatre for an extremely limited residency next December. These YouTube superstars are four talented dads from Utah who became an online sensation through their strikingly original self-made music videos, including an innovative, multi-handed version of One Direction's "What Makes You Beautiful" and a gorgeous reinvention of the hit song "Let it Go" from Disney's "Frozen." Find out for yourself why ThePianoGuys are a viral sensation around the world!

Back by popular demand, Cameron Mackintosh presents the new production of Boublil & Schönberg's legendary Tony Award-winning musical Les Misérables with glorious new staging and dazzling reimagined scenery inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo. The New York Times calls this Les Misérables "an unquestionable spectacular production from start to finish."

With its heart on its ruffled sleeve and sequins in its soul, Something Rotten! is an uproarious dose of pure Broadway fun and an irresistible ode to musicals. Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon, Aladdin), this hilarious smash hit comedy tells the story of two brothers who set out to write the world's very first MUSICAL! Something Rotten! is "The Producers + Spamalot + The Book of Mormon squared!" (New York Magazine).

Brought to life by a groundbreaking all-female creative team, Waitress is the irresistible new hit that features original music and lyrics by six-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles ("Brave," "Love Song"), a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam) and direction by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Pippin, Finding Neverland). Don't miss this uplifting musical celebrating friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

Full season packages that include seats to Hamilton at The Kennedy Center Opera House start at $425 and are available by calling the subscription hotline at (855) 486-2516. Packages for the presentations on stage only at The National Theatre begin at $210. Group sales for shows at The National Theatre are also available at (855) 486-2516. Single tickets will go on sale later this year. For more information, visit www.thenationaldc.com.

Broadway at The National Theatre's 2017-18 Season:

Mean Girls

World Premiere Prior to Broadway

October 31-December 3, 2017

Book by Tina Fey

Music by Jeff Richmond

Lyrics by Nell Benjamin

Directed and Choreographed by Casey Nicholaw

After years of living with her zoologist parents in Africa, Cady Heron moves to Illinois and must find where she fits in the social hierarchy. A sweet, naive newbie, Cady quickly attracts the attention of The Plastics, a trio of popular frenemies led by the vicious and calculating Regina George. When Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

Full of razor-sharp wit and remarkable insight, MEAN GIRLS takes a look at friendships - and human nature - through a ferociously funny lens. Be the first to see this world premiere, produced by Lorne Michaels and Stuart Thompson.

The Piano Guys

Washington D.C. Residency

December 13-16, 2017

Hailing from Utah, ThePianoGuys are four dads who became an Internet sensation by way of their immensely successful series of strikingly original self-made music videos. They've made over 50 since early 2011, including their hit video, an innovative multi-handed version of One Direction's "What Makes You Beautiful" and a gorgeous reinvention of the hit song "Let It Go" from Disney's Frozen. It's the Guys' highly original blend of classical music with pop that has really been the cause of an Internet phenomenon and has led to over 500 million YouTube views. It is their endearing personalities along with their obvious will to inspire young and old, which keeps the fans coming back for more.

Les Misérables

December 20, 2017-January 7, 2018

Music by Claude-Michel Schönberg

Lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer

Original French text by Alain Boublil & Jean-Marc Natel

Directed by Laurence Connor and James Powell

Cameron Mackintosh presents the new production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, Les Misérables, direct from an acclaimed two-and-a-half-year return to Broadway. Set against the backdrop of 19th-century France, Les Misérables tells an unforgettable story of heartbreak, passion, and the resilience of the human spirit. Featuring the beloved songs "I Dreamed A Dream," "On My Own," "Stars," "Bring Him Home," "One Day More," and many more, this epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history. With its glorious new staging and dazzlingly reimagined scenery inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo, this breathtaking new production has left both audiences and critics awestruck. "Les Miz is born again!" (NY1).

Something Rotten!

Washington D.C. Premiere

February 6-18, 2018

Music and Lyrics by Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick

Book by: John O'Farrell and Karey Kirkpatrick

Directed by Casey Nicholaw

With 10 Tony nominations including Best Musical, SOMETHING ROTTEN! is a "big, fat hit!" (New York Post). Set in the '90s - the 1590s - this hilarious smash tells the story of Nick and Nigel Bottom, two brothers who are desperate to write their own hit play while the "rock star" Shakespeare keeps getting all the hits. When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world's very first MUSICAL! With its heart on its ruffled sleeve and sequins in its soul, SOMETHING ROTTEN! is "The Producers + Spamalot + The Book of Mormon. Squared!" (New York Magazine).

Waitress

Washington D.C. Premiere

May 15-June 3, 2018

Music and Lyrics by six-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles

Book by Jessie Nelson

Directed by Diane Paulus

Inspired by Adrienne Shelly's beloved film, WAITRESS tells the story of Jenna - a waitress and expert pie maker, Jenna dreams of a way out of her small town and loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a fresh start, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes for happiness. But Jenna must summon the strength and courage to rebuild her own life.

"WAITRESS is a little slice of heaven!" says Entertainment Weekly and "a monumental contribution to Broadway!" according to Marie Claire. Don't miss this uplifting musical celebrating friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

Hamilton

Washington D.C. Premiere at The Kennedy Center

June 12 - September 16, 2018

Music, Lyrics and Book by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Directed by Thomas Kail

Choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler

Musical Supervision by Alex Lacamoire

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-handman during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON is the story of America then, as told by America now.

HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

National Theatre productions and dates are subject to change.

Jam Theatricals began programming and managing The National Theatre in 2012. Recent presentations include the pre-Broadway engagement of If/Then with Idina Menzel, Blithe Spirit starring Angela Lansbury, Jersey Boys, and the Washington premieres of Motown The Musical, American Idiot, and Newsies. Located at 1321 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, The National Theatre opened in 1835 and is one of the oldest continuously operating Broadway theaters in the nation. Over the years, The National has hosted a multitude of memorable events, including the pre-Broadway presentations of the musicals Show Boat; Hello, Dolly!; and West Side Story. Many of the world's greatest performers have graced the "Stage of our Nation" including Robert Redford, George C. Scott, Will Rogers, Helen Hayes, James Earl Jones, Eartha Kitt, Sir Laurence Olivier, Chita Rivera, Rita Moreno, Katherine Hepburn, Rex Harrison, Ian McKellen, Debbie Reynolds, and Audrey Hepburn.

Under the direction of co-founders Arny Granat and Steve Traxler, Jam Theatricals manages more than 25 Broadway series markets across North America and has produced more than 45 shows on Broadway, receiving 27 Tony Award nominations and winning nine Tony Awards. Recent productions on Broadway include Bart Sher's revival of Fiddler on the Roof and David Mamet's China Doll starring Al Pacino. Currently running on Broadway, Waitress and coming next season the first revival of M. Butterfly by David Henry Hwang, directed by Julie Taymor, and starring Clive Owen.

Related Articles