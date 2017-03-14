Hottest Articles on BWW 3/7/2017 - 3/14/2017
|
1)
He'll Be Back! Brian d'Arcy James Will Return to Broadway's HAMILTON
by BWW News Desk - March 08, 2017
According to Deadline Hollywood, Brian d'Arcy James will be joining the Broadway company of HAMILTON as King George, the role he originated but never got to play on Broadway due to conflicts with SOMETHING ROTTEN. (more...)
|
2)
Regional Roundup: Top New Features This Week Around Our Broadway World - 3/10; THE NETHER in Rhode Island, THE LAST FIVE YEARS in Orlando and More!
by BWW Special Coverage - March 10, 2017
BroadwayWorld presents a comprehensive weekly roundup of regional stories around our Broadway World, which include videos, editor spotlights, regional reviews and more. This week, we feature THE NETHER in Rhode Island, THE LAST FIVE YEARS in Orlando, and STOREFRONT CHURCH in Phoenix, just to name a few. Check out our top features below! (more...)
|
3)
BWW Interview: PHANTOM's Ali Ewoldt Discusses the Challenges of Christine, Asians on Broadway and Her Solo Debut at Feinstein's/54 Below
by MATTHEW BLANK - March 10, 2017
Over the years, as we all orbit in the same Broadway Asian community, I got to know Ali Ewoldt and see her perform various roles, including Carrie in CAROUSEL, Tuptim in THE KING AND I, and Luisa in THE FANTASTICKS. Always happy to be supporting part of the Tribe and seeing someone who looked like me starring in these iconic shows, it became evident that Ewoldt possesses one of the most pristine soprano voices out there today. I knew that it would only be a matter of time before her next big Broadway break, and that brings us to today. She stars as Christine in the long-running mega-hit THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, and will be making her solo debut at Feinstein's/54 Below with FROM PHANTOM TO PHANTOM on March 12. Ahead of the show, Ewoldt was kind enough to take time to answer a few questions for us. (more...)
|
4)
British Actor Tony Haygarth Passes Away Age 72
by Julie Musbach - March 11, 2017
According to WhatsOnStage, British actor Tony Haygarth has passed away; he was 72. His death was announced by his ex-wife via Twitter. The actor had been suffering from Alzheimer's, and the details of his death have yet to be released. (more...)
|
5)
VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Raps Drunk Voice Mail in DRUNK HISTORY Deleted Scene
by Caryn Robbins - March 13, 2017
ET has shared an exclusive deleted scene from Lin-Manuel Miranda's appearance on the hit Comedy Central comedy DRUNK HISTORY. In the clip, the Tony winner dials up HAMILTON music director Alex Lacamoire to share an original rap (more...)
|
6)
VIDEO: MISS SAIGON's Eva Noblezada & Alistair Brammer Perform 'Last Night of the World' on 'Today'
by BWW News Desk - March 13, 2017
Eva Noblezada and Alistair Brammer, the stars of the new Broadway revival of MISS SAIGON, stopped by NBC's TODAY to perform the iconic number 'The Last Night of the World.' Watch the performance below! (more...)
|
7)
Worldwide Tour Dates For LEGEND OF ZELDA: SYMPHONY OF THE GODDESSES Announced
by BWW News Desk - March 07, 2017
MGP Live today announces 2017 tour dates for The Legend of Zelda: Symphony of the Goddesses in North America and Europe. Upcoming shows will feature a new piece from the newly released Breath of the Wild, an all new movement fromSkyward Sword, an updated overture, and the return of a classic piece that might just make some wishes come true! (more...)
|
8)
Photo Flash: First Look - Darren Criss, Jeremy Jordan & More in SUPERGIRL/FLASH Musical Crossover
by TV News Desk - March 07, 2017
The CW has released the first teaser for the 'Duet' episode as well as first look images - check them out below! (more...)
|
9)
Singer/Songwriter Ed Sheeran to Star in ONCE-Like Musical Film & Pen Soundtrack
by Caryn Robbins - March 08, 2017
In a new interview with The Sun, singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran revealed plans to star in a new musical film that he describes as a mixture of 'Notting Hill' and 'Once.' (more...)
|
10)
Wanna Go to Agrabah? Casting Underway for Live-Action ALADDIN Movie!
by BWW News Desk - March 09, 2017
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Guy Ritchie will be helming a live-action re-imagining of Disney's Aladdin. The project marks the latest in a string of upcoming live-action reboots of Disney classics, including BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, in theaters March 17th, MARY POPPINS RETURNS, out Christmas Day, 2018, MULAN and THE LION KING. (more...)
|
11)
VIDEO: First Look - Emma Watson Sings 'Something There' from BEAUTY & THE BEAST
by BWW News Desk - March 07, 2017
On last night's JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE, guest Emma Watson revealed that she got hit with real snowballs while shooting a scene from Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, and viewers get a first look at the actress singing 'Something There,' from the live action film. (more...)
|
12)
Review Roundup: COME FROM AWAY Lands on Broadway - All the Reviews!
by Review Roundups - March 12, 2017
COME FROM AWAY opens tonight on Broadway, officially sharing the tale of a remarkable little town in Newfoundland with theatre goers. (more...)
|
13)
Breaking News: HAMILTON to Kick Off Second National Tour in the Pacific Northwest
by BWW News Desk - March 13, 2017
A Second National Tour of the Broadway musical Hamilton will open in February 2018 in Seattle for a six week limited engagement before touring North America, it was announced today by producer Jeffrey Seller. (more...)
|
14)
Official: Long May He Reign! Brian d'Arcy James Will Rejoin HAMILTON in April
by BWW News Desk - March 09, 2017
The musical HAMILTON's very first King George III, three-time Tony nominee Brian d'Arcy James, returns to the role for a limited engagement on Broadway starting April 14, it has been announced by HAMILTON producer Jeffrey Seller. Mr. James created the role of King George when HAMILTON debuted at the Public Theater in 2015. (more...)
|
15)
HEATHERS Now Available for Licensing in New High School Edition
by BWW News Desk - March 07, 2017
Welcome to the candy store, high schoolers! Samuel French has just announced that a high school edition of HEATHERS THE MUSICAL is now available as part of their 101 School Editions Collection. (more...)
|
16)
Morning Update: All Broadway Shows Currently On; MTA Suspends Above Ground and Express Service; Telecharge Offering Exchanges
by BWW News Desk - March 13, 2017
Bundle up, New York! Winter Storm Stella is on her way, and we're likely to be left with lots of snow, ice, and chaos in her wake. (more...)
|
17)
VIDEO: BWW Exclusive: First Listen - New Menken/Slater Song from Disney's TANGLED BEFORE EVER AFTER
by TV News Desk - March 09, 2017
Below, BWW has an exclusive clip from the Disney Channel original movie TANGLED: BEFORE EVER AFTER, featuring the all-new song 'Life After Happily Ever After', written by Academy Award-winning Disney legend Alan Menken and lyricist Glenn Slater. (more...)
|
18)
Don't Throw Away Your Shot! New Block of HAMILTON Tickets Now Available Through March 2018
by BWW News Desk - March 07, 2017
Rise up and don't throw away your shot! Hamilton the Musical has just announced a new block of tickets are now on sale for November 7, 2017 through March 4, 2018. (more...)
|
19)
BWW Review: Exhilarating New Musical COME FROM AWAY Celebrates The Helpers
by Michael Dale - March 12, 2017
'Look for the helpers,' Fred Rogers would say. 'When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, 'Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.'' (more...)
|
20)
VIDEO: Josh Gad Responds to Controversy Over BEAUTY AND THE BEAST's 'Gay Moment'
by Caryn Robbins - March 07, 2017
Josh Gad, who portrays LeFou in Disney's new live-action BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, responds to the recent controversy surrounding the revelation that his character has a crush on the film's handsome and egotistical villain Gaston. (more...)