FINDING NEVERLAND Tour Finds Next 'J.M. Barrie'

The national tour of Finding Neverland will welcome Billy Harrigan Tighe to the role of J.M. Barrie starting Tuesday, February 7, 2017.

Tighe's recent credits include Pippin on Broadway, Elder Price in The Book of Mormon in the West End as well as on National Tour, and as Fiyero in Wicked.

Complete casting includes Billy Harrigan Tighe (Pippin, The Book of Mormon) and Christine Dwyer (Wicked, Rent), with Tom Hewitt (Jesus Christ Superstar, Chicago), Karen Murphy (A Little Night Music, My Vaudeville Man), Jordan Cole, Finn Faulconer, Tyler Patrick Hennessy, Ben Krieger, Colin Wheeler, and Mitchell Wray, Christina Belinsky, Cameron Bond, Sarah Marie Charles, Adrianne Chu, Calvin L. Cooper, Dwelvan David, Nathan Duszny, Victoria Huston-Elem, Crystal Kellogg, Melissa Hunter McCann, Connor McRory, Thomas Miller, Noah Plomgren, Matthew Quinn, Corey Rives, Dee Tomasetta, Lael Van Keuren, and Matt Wolpe.

Finding Neverland, the Broadway musical that NPR says is "Far and Away the Best Musical of the Year!" has been enchanting audiences on tour under the visionary direction of Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus. Paulus says "I am thrilled that Billy is joining the company of Finding Neverland. I know what an incredible performer he is from working with him on the Broadway production of Pippin as the title character. Not only is he an incredible triple threat- singer, dancer, actor- but he is extremely charismatic and I know he will bring extreme heart to the role of J.M. Barrie."

Based on the Academy Award-winning Miramax motion picture by David Magee, and the play The Man Who Was Peter Pan by Allan Knee, Finding Neverland follows the relationship between playwright J.M. Barrie and the family that inspired Peter Pan, or The Boy Who Wouldn't Grow Up - one of the most beloved stories of all time. Directed by Tony-winner Diane Paulus (Pippin, Hair) with book by Olivier Award-nominee James Graham, music and lyrics by Gary Barlow (Take That) and Grammy Award- winner Eliot Kennedy, and choreography by Emmy Award-winner Mia Michaels ("So You Think You Can Dance," Cirque du Soleil's Delirium), this new musical, packed with mesmerizing visuals, irresistible songs and plenty of laughs, is a timeless story about the power of imagination... and spectacular proof that you never really have to grow up.

The production features scenic design by Tony Award-winner Scott Pask (Pippin, Book of Mormon), lighting design by Tony Award-winner Kenneth Posner (The Coast of Utopia, Pippin), costume design by Suttirat Anne Larlarb (Of Mice and Men), sound design by Tony Award-nominee Jonathan Deans (Pippin, La Cage aux Folles), hair and make-up design by Richard Mawbey, projection design by Jon Driscoll, music supervision by Fred Lassen, musical direction by Ryan Cantwell and casting by Stewart/Whitley.

Finding Neverland is Produced by Weinstein Live Entertainment and NETworks Presentations.

